Network Automation Market Thrives As Organizations Adopt Automation Solutions To Streamline Network Management

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

Network Automation Market Report Scope and Overview

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Network Automation Market size was valued at USD 3.93 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 20.77 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 23.1% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

The Network Automation Market is experiencing robust growth due to several compelling factors. As mentioned earlier, the growing complexity of networks necessitates automation to maintain optimal performance. Additionally, the increasing adoption of cloud computing has shifted network management priorities. Businesses are now focusing on automating tasks related to provisioning, configuration, and monitoring of cloud-based resources.

Furthermore, the rising security threats are prompting organizations to leverage network automation solutions for faster response times and proactive threat mitigation. With automation, businesses can automate security procedures like patch management and vulnerability scanning, significantly enhancing network security posture. The research and development (R&D) efforts undertaken by leading networking companies. These companies are heavily invested in developing cutting-edge network automation solutions, such as Intent-Based Networking (IBN). IBN platforms leverage business policies to translate network requirements into configurations, simplifying network management and optimizing performance.

Get a Report Sample of Network Automation Market @

Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:



IBM Corporation

CISCO System

Juniper Network

SolarWinds

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Network Automation Inc

BMC Software

VMWare

Apstra

Sedona Systems Others

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine presents both challenges and opportunities for the Network Automation Market. Supply chains for networking equipment could face disruptions due to the significant roles both Russia and Ukraine play in this space. This could lead to shortages and price increases for network automation products.

However, the crisis may also propel the demand for automation solutions. Businesses seeking to streamline processes and reduce reliance on human labor, particularly in regions vulnerable to cyber threats or facing supply chain disruptions, may turn to automation solutions. Additionally, economic sanctions imposed on Russia could hinder the market in that region.

Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:

On The Basis of Component



Solution



Network Automation Tools



SD-WAN and Network



Virtualization

Internet-based Networking

Services



Professional service Managed Service

On The Basis of Deployment



On-premise Cloud

On The Basis of Infrastructure



Physical

Virtual Hybrid

On The Basis of Enterprise Size



Large Size Organization Small & Medium Size Organization

On The Basis of Industry Vertical



BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

Government Others

Economic Slowdown

A potential global economic slowdown could pose a challenge to the Network Automation Market. Businesses may be hesitant to invest in new technologies during economic downturns. However, the long-term benefits of network automation, such as increased efficiency and cost savings, could mitigate the impact of an economic slowdown.

Ask for a Discount @

Key Regional Developments: North America Leads, Asia Pacific Emerges

North America holds the largest market share, driven by the rapid adoption of network automation solutions and the presence of major players like Cisco Systems Inc. and IBM Corporation. These companies play a significant role in market advancement through innovative solutions and R&D investments in data centers.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness substantial growth due to the increasing adoption of network automation solutions and a growing base of startups offering automation solutions. This region also boasts a large and diverse customer base in India and China, creating lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Recent Developments

Juniper Networks, a leading provider of AI-driven networks, collaborate with Savant Systems, a leader in smart home and energy solutions. Juniper's AI-driven solutions, including wireless access, will empower Savant Systems to revolutionize the home automation experience, bringing intelligent controls to millions of homes. This collaboration exemplifies the innovative spirit within the network automation industry, paving the way for advanced automation solutions in diverse sectors.

Key Takeaways



Network automation solutions offer businesses a multitude of benefits, including faster response times to security threats, improved network performance, and reduced operational costs.

The market is segmented into solutions, services, on-premise infrastructure, cloud infrastructure, and hybrid infrastructure. The solutions segment and the hybrid infrastructure segment are expected to witness the most prominent growth.

The Russia-Ukraine war presents a complex scenario with potential supply chain disruptions and price hikes. However, it could also drive demand for automation solutions due to the need for streamlined operations.

While an economic slowdown could pose a challenge, the long-term cost-saving benefits of network automation are likely to outweigh this temporary hurdle.

North America currently dominates the market, but Asia Pacific is expected to experience substantial growth due to rising adoption and a flourishing startup ecosystem. The future of the Network Automation Market appears bright, with continuous advancements in technology and increasing demand for automation solutions ensuring sustained growth.

The Network Automation Market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, driven by the aforementioned factors. The increasing need for network efficiency, agility, and security will continue to propel the demand for automation solutions.

Buy the Latest Version of this Report @

Table of Contents- Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisNetwork Automation Market Segmentation, by ComponentNetwork Automation Market Segmentation, by DeploymentNetwork Automation Market Segmentation, by InfrastructureNetwork Automation Market Segmentation, by Organization SizeNetwork Automation Market Segmentation, by Industry VerticalRegional AnalysisCompany ProfileCompetitive LandscapeUSE Cases and Best PracticesConclusion

About Us

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.