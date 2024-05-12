Power Transformer Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 38.94 Billion By 2031 Driven By Growing Demand From Renewable Energy Integration

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



KEY PLAYERS:



ABB Ltd.

Alstom SA

Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group

Crompton Greaves Ltd.

GE Co.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Siemens Energy

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corp. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

How does SNS Insider correlates the government initiatives with the market growth?

Government initiatives are influencing a significant upswing in the power transformer market. Schemes like the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) and the Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) have earmarked substantial budgets for rural and urban infrastructure improvements, respectively. DDUGJY alone envisages strengthening sub-transmission and distribution networks in villages, translating to a potential demand surge. This focus on grid resilience extends beyond rural areas.

The ambitious“One Nation, One Grid” plan aims to create a unified national grid, necessitating high-capacity transformers. The success of these initiatives is evident – a 2017 report by the Central Electricity Authority projected a near doubling of installed transformer capacity (at 220 kV and above) by 2022, reflecting a massive market opportunity for power transformer manufacturers.

Key players must navigate volatile oil prices, which can cause a decline in demand of up to 20%.

Geopolitical instability in major oil-producing regions further disrupts project planning and investment. Additionally, the push for renewable energy sources puts pressure on the entire oil and gas industry, forcing service companies to innovate and diversify their offerings to remain competitive. Meeting stricter environmental regulations also adds to operational costs. These factors combine to create a demanding environment where agility, technological advancement, and a focus on efficiency will be crucial for success.

“Industrial” sub-segment in By Application holds the highest share, the estimated share by SNS Insider is 43.8%.

Power transformers play a critical role here, by stepping up or stepping down voltage levels to match the specific needs of these industrial giants. For instance, a steel factory might require a high voltage supply to power its heavy machinery, while a textile plant might need a lower voltage for its intricate equipment. Power transformers ensure this seamless transfer of electrical energy, keeping the wheels of industry turning smoothly.

M arket Segments :

By Rating



Small Power Transformer (Up to 60 MVA)

Medium Power Transformer (61- 600 MVA) Large Power Transformer (Above 600 MVA)

By type of cooling method (Oil-cooled and air-cooled)



Oil-cooled Air-cooled

By phase



Single Three

By Core



Closed

Shell Berry

By application



Residential & Commercial

Utilities Industrial

APAC power transformer market will be holding the highest share despite of the external challenges.

The share of APAC estimated by SNS Insider analysts is approximately. Developing economies within APAC, like China and India, struggle with rising electricity demands due to rapid industrialization and urbanization. China exemplifies this trend, with State Grid Corporation announcing a $13.7 trillion investment in the power sector between 2020 and 2060 to address these demands. Also, the need for upgrading aging infrastructure necessitates transformer replacements.

Finally, the integration of renewable energy sources like wind and solar is driving demand for transformers compatible with these fluctuating power sources.

Key Takeaways :



With urbanization and industrialization on the rise, global energy consumption is skyrocketing. This necessitates not only more power plants but also vast transmission networks to carry the electricity. On the renewable energy front, integrating sources like solar and wind into the grid requires transformers to handle the fluctuating power output.

The market itself is dominated by transformers in the 100 MVA to 500 MVA range, accounting for over 63% of the share in 2022. This segment caters to a wide variety of applications, from powering industrial machinery to electric vehicle charging stations. With growing investment in infrastructure and smart grid development, the power transformer market is poised for continued expansion.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession
IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisPower Transformer Market Segmentation, by ratingPower Transformer Market Segmentation, by type of cooling methodPower Transformer Market Segmentation, by phasePower Transformer Market Segmentation, by corePower Transformer Market Segmentation, by applicationRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeConclusion

