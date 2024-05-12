Blood Screening Market To Rise At A 11.8% CAGR From 2023 To 2031, Reaching A Value Of USD 7.37 Billion

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Blood Screening Market was valued at USD 3.02 billion in 2023. It is projected to reach a valuation of USD 7.37 billion by 2031, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

The high growth trajectory of this market is attributed to factors like rising blood donations, an increase in the incidence of infectious diseases, and government initiatives. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 118.54 million blood donations are collected globally each year. In the United States alone, 6.8 million individuals donate blood annually, resulting in the collection of 13.6 million units of red blood cells and whole blood annually.

List of Blood Screening Companies Profiled in Report:



Grifols

Hoffmann-La Roche

Abbott Laboratories

BiomÃ©rieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc

BD DiaSorin S.p.A.

Rising Blood Donations and Transfusions

The increasing number of blood donation drives and surgeries requiring blood transfusions are propelling market growth. For instance, according to a National Library of Medicine article published in December 2021, roughly 234 million major surgeries are performed globally each year. Blood transfusions are frequently needed during childbirth complications, childhood acute anemia, trauma cases, and congenital maternal blood disorders. Additionally, growing blood donation activities are expected to further fuel market expansion.

As per the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) 'Global HIV and AIDS Statistics 2021' fact sheet, approximately 38.4 million people globally were living with HIV in 2021. This widespread presence of infectious diseases necessitates early and effective diagnosis, driving the demand for blood screening tests.

Government Initiatives and Awareness Campaigns

Various organizations and governments are actively promoting blood donation and blood screening before transfusions. For example,“the World Health Organization (WHO) celebrates World Blood Donor Day on June 14th annually to raise global awareness about the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusions”.

Growing strategic collaborations among market players are expected to accelerate the availability of advanced diagnostic tests, consequently bolstering market growth. For instance,“in March 2023, TruDiagnostic , a health data company, partnered with NADMED, a Finnish nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) diagnostic company, to introduce a new NAD+ blood diagnostic test for patients in the United States”.

Blood Screening Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Product & Service



Reagents & Kits



NAT Reagents & Kits





Enzymes & Polymerases





Standards & Controls





Probes & Primers





Buffers, Nucleotides, and Solutions



Labelling & Detection Reagents



ELISA Reagents & Kits





Immunosorbents





Controls





Conjugates





Substrates



Sample Diluents & Wash Solutions

Other Reagents & Kits

Instruments



Rental Purchase

Outright Purchase Software & Services

By Technology



Nucleic Acid Test



Transcription-mediated Amplification

Real-time PCR

ELISA



Chemiluminescent Immunoassays



Fluorescent Immunoassays

Colorimetric Immunoassays

Rapid Tests

Western Blot Assays Next-generation Sequencing

By End User



Blood Banks Hospitals

Reagent Segment to Hold Significant Market Share

The reagent segment, encompassing chemical, biological, or immunological components used in blood screening processes, is expected to capture a significant market share throughout the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly contributed to this segment's growth due to the high demand for reagents to meet the global diagnostic needs for COVID-19 screening. Additionally, the rising burden of infectious diseases worldwide is expected to fuel the demand for blood screening, consequently increasing the requirement for reagents used in various testing platforms.

North America to Lead Blood Screening Market Due to High Demand and Advanced Healthcare Systems

The rising healthcare spending fuels the market by enabling the adoption of advanced screening technologies. Additionally, the prevalence of infectious diseases, like HIV, necessitates increased blood screening to ensure transfusion safety. Finally, the highly developed healthcare infrastructure in the US and Canada facilitates widespread blood donation and transfusion practices.

It highlights the huge demand to screen blood in this region, 'for example.' The United States alone needs more than 36,000 units of Red Blood Cells every day.

Key Takeaways: Why You Should Purchase This Blood Screening Market Report



Gain valuable insights into the blood screening market's growth trajectory and future potential.

Understand the key factors driving the market, including rising blood donations, increasing disease burden, and technological advancements.

Explore the market segmentation by product, technology, disease type, and end-user to identify lucrative investment opportunities.

Analyze the impact of regional trends, including the dominance of North America and the challenges posed by the Russia-Ukraine war. Stay updated on the latest developments in the market, such as recent product launches and FDA approvals.

