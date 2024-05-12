Blood Screening Market To Rise At A 11.8% CAGR From 2023 To 2031, Reaching A Value Of USD 7.37 Billion

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)
-< />
The Blood Screening Market was valued at USD 3.02 billion in 2023. It is projected to reach a valuation of USD 7.37 billion by 2031, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.
Blood Screening Market
The high growth trajectory of this market is attributed to factors like rising blood donations, an increase in the incidence of infectious diseases, and government initiatives. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 118.54 million blood donations are collected globally each year. In the United States alone, 6.8 million individuals donate blood annually, resulting in the collection of 13.6 million units of red blood cells and whole blood annually.
Get Report Sample of Blood Screening Market @
List of Blood Screening Companies Profiled in Report:
Grifols Hoffmann-La Roche Abbott Laboratories BiomÃ©rieux Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Siemens Healthineers Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc BD DiaSorin S.p.A.
Rising Blood Donations and Transfusions
The increasing number of blood donation drives and surgeries requiring blood transfusions are propelling market growth. For instance, according to a National Library of Medicine article published in December 2021, roughly 234 million major surgeries are performed globally each year. Blood transfusions are frequently needed during childbirth complications, childhood acute anemia, trauma cases, and congenital maternal blood disorders. Additionally, growing blood donation activities are expected to further fuel market expansion.
As per the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) 'Global HIV and AIDS Statistics 2021' fact sheet, approximately 38.4 million people globally were living with HIV in 2021. This widespread presence of infectious diseases necessitates early and effective diagnosis, driving the demand for blood screening tests.
Government Initiatives and Awareness Campaigns
Various organizations and governments are actively promoting blood donation and blood screening before transfusions. For example,“the World Health Organization (WHO) celebrates World Blood Donor Day on June 14th annually to raise global awareness about the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusions”.
Growing strategic collaborations among market players are expected to accelerate the availability of advanced diagnostic tests, consequently bolstering market growth. For instance,“in March 2023, TruDiagnostic , a health data company, partnered with NADMED, a Finnish nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) diagnostic company, to introduce a new NAD+ blood diagnostic test for patients in the United States”.
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @
Blood Screening Industry Segmentation as Follows:
By Product & Service
Reagents & Kits
NAT Reagents & Kits Instruments
Enzymes & Polymerases Standards & Controls Probes & Primers Buffers, Nucleotides, and Solutions Labelling & Detection Reagents ELISA Reagents & Kits
Immunosorbents Controls Conjugates Substrates Sample Diluents & Wash Solutions Other Reagents & Kits
Rental Purchase Outright Purchase Software & Services
By Technology
Nucleic Acid Test
Transcription-mediated Amplification Real-time PCR ELISA
Chemiluminescent Immunoassays Fluorescent Immunoassays Colorimetric Immunoassays Rapid Tests Western Blot Assays Next-generation Sequencing
By End User
Reagent Segment to Hold Significant Market Share
The reagent segment, encompassing chemical, biological, or immunological components used in blood screening processes, is expected to capture a significant market share throughout the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly contributed to this segment's growth due to the high demand for reagents to meet the global diagnostic needs for COVID-19 screening. Additionally, the rising burden of infectious diseases worldwide is expected to fuel the demand for blood screening, consequently increasing the requirement for reagents used in various testing platforms.
Ask For Discount on This Report @
North America to Lead Blood Screening Market Due to High Demand and Advanced Healthcare Systems
The rising healthcare spending fuels the market by enabling the adoption of advanced screening technologies. Additionally, the prevalence of infectious diseases, like HIV, necessitates increased blood screening to ensure transfusion safety. Finally, the highly developed healthcare infrastructure in the US and Canada facilitates widespread blood donation and transfusion practices.
It highlights the huge demand to screen blood in this region, 'for example.' The United States alone needs more than 36,000 units of Red Blood Cells every day.
Key Takeaways: Why You Should Purchase This Blood Screening Market Report
Gain valuable insights into the blood screening market's growth trajectory and future potential. Understand the key factors driving the market, including rising blood donations, increasing disease burden, and technological advancements. Explore the market segmentation by product, technology, disease type, and end-user to identify lucrative investment opportunities. Analyze the impact of regional trends, including the dominance of North America and the challenges posed by the Russia-Ukraine war. Stay updated on the latest developments in the market, such as recent product launches and FDA approvals.
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Blood Screening Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Impact Analysis (COVID-19, Ukraine- Russia war, Ongoing Recession on Major Economies)
Chapter 5 Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 6 Porter's 5 forces model
Chapter 7 PEST Analysis
Chapter 8 Blood Screening Market Segmentation, By Product & Service
Chapter 9 Blood Screening Market Segmentation, By Technology
Chapter 10 Blood Screening Market Segmentation, By End User
Chapter 11 Regional Analysis
Chapter 12 Company profile
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 14 Use Case and Best Practices
Chapter 15 Conclusion
Continued...
Purchase Blood Screening Market Report @
Contact Us:
Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy,
...,
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND),
Website:
About US:
SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.
We assist our clients to anticipate industrial, economic, and consumer trends to drive disruptive change by fusing global experience with local information from experts throughout the world. We bring context to strategic and tactical data by bridging approaches based on data science and field research, assisting you in addressing your most pressing problems and spotting possibilities.
MENAFN12052024005025011514ID1108202206
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.