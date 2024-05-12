(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The Concrete Blocks and Bricks Market size was valued at USD 394.26 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 637.75 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

The concrete blocks and bricks market is experiencing remarkable growth due to the escalating construction industry and support from government initiatives.

The construction industry in India is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025. China is currently the largest construction market in the world. This market has experienced significant impacts due to changes in government regulations and policies. In 2023, China's infrastructure investment increased by 5.9% compared to the previous year, as reported by the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

In developing countries, manufacturers are given incentives to enhance product performance and meet consumer demands. Technological advancements now allow for the incorporation of admixtures into concrete mixes. These specialized ingredients can improve the form, quality, tensile strength, and even the production cost efficiency of concrete products. Furthermore, concerns about environmental sustainability are driving a shift toward green construction practices.

Get a Report Sample of Concrete Blocks and Bricks Market @

Some of the Key Players Included are:

Acme Brick Company, Boral, Wienerberger AG, Midwest Block & Brick, Concrete Products, Tristar Brick& Block LTD, Ideal Concrete Block, CEMEX, Lignacite Ltd., Bauroc AS, Hi-Way Concrete, Brampton Brick, and other key players are mentioned in the final report.

Market Analysis

The demand for concrete blocks and bricks is surging on account of their inherent strength, durability, and aesthetic appeal. Autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) blocks and bricks, in particular, are preferred in airports, commercial buildings, and museums due to their intricate designs and superior structural properties. AAC products are not only robust and lightweight but also enable the execution of cutting-edge, modular building designs. The increased focus on modular construction further fuels the market's growth trajectory.

The Concrete Blocks and Bricks Market landscape is continuously evolving. Some notable developments in the industry are-



In April 2022, Brickworks Limited expanded its manufacturing and distribution operations into North Queensland to increase revenue potential.

In January 2022, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. finalized an agreement with UK-based Breedon Group plc to sell certain assets, enhancing market competitiveness. In August 2021, Brickworks Limited completed the US$51.1 billion acquisition of Southfield Corporation, America's largest brick distributor.

Make Enquiry About Concrete Blocks and Bricks Market Report@

Segment Analysis

By Type, Bricks hold a dominant position in the market in 2023 due to the growth of residential construction and industrial expansion. They remain a traditional, cost-effective, and widely preferred construction material. By Application, the residential segment leads the market, driven by the need for roofing materials and growing support for housing infrastructure in emerging economies.

By Type



Block

fully solid

Hollow

cellular

Brick

Sand Lime

Clay

Fly Ash Clay Others

By Application



Residential

Industrial Commercial

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has significant implications for the concrete blocks and bricks market. Supply chain disruptions, price volatility of raw materials, and labor shortages present key challenges for manufacturers. The war has also led to increased energy costs, further escalating production expenses. As an example, the cost of natural gas, a critical input in brick manufacturing, has surged significantly, impacting profit margins.

Regional Landscape

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2023 owing to substantial infrastructure development and a burgeoning population. India and China, in particular, boast large working-age populations and increased disposable incomes, directly bolstering the demand for construction materials.

North America held a significant concrete blocks and bricks market share in 2023. Key drivers in this region are-



High Disposable Incomes- Consumers in this region can afford high-quality construction materials. Quality Focus- Countries like the U.S. have high per capita income, leading to a strong demand for premium building materials, including concrete blocks and bricks.

Key Takeaways for the Concrete Blocks and Bricks Market Study



Government initiatives and technological advancements underpin the market's promising future. The report highlights the role of government support and innovation in driving market growth.

Environmental concerns shape the growth trajectory, favoring sustainable alternatives. The study emphasizes the increasing importance of eco-friendly construction materials and practices.

Modular construction techniques boost demand, especially for autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) products. The analysis showcases the impact of modern building methods on product demand. The Asia-Pacific region holds significant growth potential due to its unique combination of demographic, economic, and policy factors. The report identifies the APAC region as a key driver of market expansion.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisConcrete blocks and bricks Market Segmentation, By TypeConcrete blocks and bricks Market Segmentation, By ApplicationRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeUse Case and Best PracticesConclusion

Buy the Latest Version of Concrete Blocks and Bricks Market Report 2024-2031 @

About Us :

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)