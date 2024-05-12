Piezoelectric Devices Market To Hit USD 56.2 Billion, Projected At A CAGR Of 6.89% By 2031 Driven By Integration With Wireless Technology

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report provide that the Piezoelectric Devices Market , estimating it to reach USD 56.2 Billion by 2031. This growth, projected at a CAGR of 6.89% over the forecast period 2024-2031, the Value of market was USD 32.96 Billion in 2023, is primarily driven by the integration of piezoelectric technology with wireless technology and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS). This integration overcomes the limitations of traditional electrochemical batteries, offering miniaturized, low-power, and efficient solutions across various industries.

Growing Demand Across Diverse Applications Fuels Market Expansion

Piezoelectric devices offer a multitude of functionalities, including acting as sensors, actuators, energy harvesters, and transducers. This versatility Drive their demand in diverse end-use industries Such as automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and consumer electronics. The growing popularity of portable and wearable devices further strengthens the market's position. These compact devices require miniature, low-power components, perfectly aligning with the strengths of piezoelectric technology. Piezoelectric energy harvesters are gaining significant growth as they can generate electricity from ambient vibrations and motions. This eliminates the need for batteries or conventional power sources, contributing to the growing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability.

Top Companies Featured in Piezoelectric Devices Market Report:



CeramTec GmbH (Germany)

CTS Corporation (US)

Kistler Group (Switzerland)

Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany)

piezosystem jena GmbH (Germany)

Piezo Technologies (US)

Aerotech Inc. (US)

APC International, Ltd. (US)

Mad City Labs, Inc. (US) CTS Corporation

Piezoelectric Devices Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Product



Piezoelectric Sensors

Piezoelectric Actuators

Piezoelectric Motors

Piezoelectric Generators

Piezoelectric Transducers Others

The Piezoelectric motors are poised for significant growth due to their ability to convert electrical energy into continuous mechanical motion. This technology finds application in various fields, including precision machinery and medical devices.

By Element



Piezoelectric Discs Piezoelectric Rings

Piezoelectric Plates

The Piezoelectric rings dominate the market, particularly in the healthcare sector. Their Important role in ultrasound transducers ensures high-quality imaging and diagnostics, propelling their demand. Discs and Plates elements cater to applications such as medical sensors, non-invasive monitoring devices, and portable diagnostics. Their versatility and precision make them indispensable in healthcare, contributing to their overall market share.

By Material



Piezoelectric Crystals

Piezoelectric Ceramics

Piezoelectric Polymers Piezoelectric Composites

By Application



Aerospace and Defense

Industrial and Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare

Information and Communication

Consumer Electronics Others

Recent Developments



May 2022, CeramTec introduced AlN HP, a novel high-performance substrate made from aluminum nitride (AlN). This material boasts exceptional thermal conductivity, making it ideal for power converters used in rail vehicles and alternative energy applications.

April 2023, Researchers at KAIST, led by Professor Keon Jae Lee, successfully developed a highly sensitive wearable blood pressure sensor leveraging piezoelectric technology. This innovation has the potential to revolutionize healthcare monitoring. March 2022, CTS Corporation acquired TEWA Temperature Sensors SP., a leading manufacturer of high-quality temperature sensors. This acquisition strengthens CTS' presence in Europe and bolsters their temperature sensing technology portfolio.

The Impact of Global Uncertainties

Russia-Ukraine War has result to price fluctuations for raw materials used in piezoelectric device production. This may hinder market growth in the short term. A economic slowdown could Reduce consumer spending, impacting the demand for consumer electronics and other piezoelectric device-integrated products. The long-term growth prospects of the market remain promising due to its diverse applications across various industries.

Regional Developments

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the piezoelectric devices market in the coming years. This dominance is due to, Countries Such as China and South Korea boast strong manufacturing bases, driving the demand for piezoelectric sensors and actuators in various applications. The flourishing tech industry in the region, particularly in Taiwan's semiconductor production, relies heavily on piezoelectric components for precision manufacturing. Leading nations such as Japan are actively exploring piezoelectric technology in Advanced fields Such as healthcare and aerospace, further propelling market growth. Technological advancements in countries Such as India, Singapore, and Malaysia are leading to increased adoption of piezoelectric components in healthcare, automotive, and energy harvesting sectors.

Key Takeaways for the Piezoelectric Devices Market Study



The integration of piezoelectric technology with wireless and MEMS technologies is a significant growth driver.

The rising demand for miniaturized, low-power, and energy-efficient devices fuels market expansion.

The focus on sustainability and energy efficiency with piezoelectric energy harvesting presents promising growth opportunities. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market due to a robust manufacturing sector, technological advancements, and a growing focus on innovation.

