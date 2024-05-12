Surgical Robots Market Growth Foreseen To Achieve USD 8.04 Billion Value By 2033

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Surgical Robots Market , valued at USD 3.95 billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 8.04 billion by 2031 translating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

Surgical Robots Market Booming Driven By Aging Population, Chronic Illness, And Demand For Minimally Invasive Surgery

Automation in healthcare is on the rise, driven by a shortage of skilled surgeons and a growing elderly population. Additionally, chronic illnesses like cancer are becoming more prevalent, requiring minimally invasive surgeries with high accuracy.

A key driver is the increasing demand for knee and hip replacements due to bone degenerative diseases like arthritis and osteoporosis. In the United States, more than 450,000 hip replacements are performed each year and it is expected that this figure will increase exponentially. Projections show a 171% increase in hip replacements and a staggering 382% increase in knee replacements by 2060 compared to 2005.

Studies also suggest a near 200% rise in total hip replacements and a massive 600% increase in total knee replacements in the U.S. by 2030. This surge is fueling the adoption of surgical robots, which offer benefits like improved patient outcomes, lower pain and blood loss, shorter recovery times, and reduced infection risk.

For example, a study revealed a USD 2400 reduction in 90-day care costs and a 33% decrease in readmissions for patients undergoing robotic knee replacements compared to traditional methods. These advantages are propelling the surgical robots market forward.

One key driver is the escalating need for minimally invasive surgery (MIS). These procedures, utilizing robotic technology, typically require smaller incisions, leading to numerous benefits for patients. This translates to less pain (a major concern for patients), reduced blood loss, and shorter hospital stays – all crucial factors in today's healthcare landscape. Additionally, MIS allows surgeons to operate on hard-to-reach areas and gain a clearer view of hidden regions within the body, further enhancing surgical precision.

Another significant factor driving market growth is the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, particularly cancer.

The National Cancer Institute estimates a staggering 22 million new cancer cases by 2030, with 60% expected to occur in Africa, Asia, and Central & South America. Advancements in medical diagnostics have made cancer detection easier, leading more patients to opt for surgical procedures to remove tumors. This surge in cancer diagnoses is creating a greater demand for surgical robots, which can offer minimally invasive and potentially more precise tumor removal compared to traditional surgery.

Surgical Robots Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Component



Accessories

Systems Services

By Surgery Type



Gynecology Surgery

General Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Other Surgeries Urology Surgery

Neurosurgery Segment Set for Growth Despite Delicate Challenges

The rising incidence of neurological conditions like strokes, neurodegenerative diseases, epilepsy, and chronic migraines is prompting physicians to embrace new technologies like robotic-assisted surgery (RAS). This, in turn, is propelling the growth of the neurosurgery market segment.

For instance,“in August 2022, The Sontag Innovation Fund , a prominent brain cancer research foundation, provided funding to AiM Medical Robotics”. This led to the unveiling of the company's first-of-its-kind robotic platform specifically designed for neurosurgery. Similarly, Brain Navi Biotechnology, a Taiwanese manufacturer, has introduced NaoTrac, a neurosurgical navigation robot. This innovative technology integrates robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine vision to streamline RAS procedures with real-time imaging and minimally invasive techniques.

Another significant factor driving growth is the rising global prevalence of dementia. Dementia cases are expected to nearly double by 2030, reaching 78 million, and more than triple by 2050, reaching a staggering 139 million, with Alzheimer's disease being the most common form. Currently, over 55 million people worldwide struggle with dementia. This alarming increase can be attributed to the growing geriatric population. It's worth noting that dementia is not only the seventh leading cause of death globally but also carries a significant economic burden. Research also suggests that a high percentage of Alzheimer's patients experience undiagnosed and unreported seizures, occurring at a much higher rate than the general population. This trend, coupled with the growing need for minimally invasive and precise neurosurgical procedures, is expected to further propel market growth in the neurosurgical robot segment.

Asia Leads the Surgical Robotics Charge: Affordability and Innovation Drive Market Boom

The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the global leader in surgical robot growth. Rising demand in China, Japan, and India, coupled with a thriving robotics industry, is fueling this expansion. While currently limited to affluent patients in China, the introduction of domestically produced, lower-cost robots is expected to accelerate adoption rates. Furthermore, advancements in robotics across Asia are creating new market opportunities.

This growth is driven by the introduction of innovative, clinically approved surgical robots for complex procedures. A survey by the IEEE revealed a higher acceptance rate for surgical robots among millennial parents in Asia compared to the US and UK, further propelling market expansion. The ease of operation, high precision, and positive patient outcomes associated with minimally invasive surgical robots are making them a popular choice across various medical fields in the region.

