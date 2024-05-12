Tubeless Tire Market To Soar US$ 282.90 Billion By 2031, Driven By Rising Demand For High-Performance And Durable Tires

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The T ubeless T ire M arket is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to the rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and stringent tire performance regulations. These factors are pushing market players to develop innovative tires with exceptional wet grip and minimal rolling resistance.

The Tubeless Tire Market, valued at USD 175.5 billion in 2023, is expected to reach USD 282.90 billion by 2031. It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.15% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

Tubeless Tires: Revolutionizing the Road with Safety, Efficiency, and Comfort

Tubeless tires offer significant advantages over traditional pneumatic tires. They are safer at high speeds due to slower deflation during punctures, have longer lifespans, and require less maintenance. Additionally, tubeless tires enhance comfort, fuel efficiency, and driver control. These benefits, coupled with the rising number of passenger vehicles, are expected to drive market growth.

Beyond safety and longevity, tubeless tires eliminate the need for an inner tube, which can overheat or puncture. The airtight seal formed between the rim and the tire itself allows for continued use even with minor punctures, thanks to liquid tire sealants. This innovative technology contributes to a smoother driving experience and potentially fewer road accidents due to improved control.

Key Companies of Tubeless Tire Market



Pirelli & C.SpA

Maxxis International

CEAT Tires Ltd.

Michelin

Apollo Tires

Yokohama Tire Corporation

Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Madras Rubber Factory Limited

Market Segmentation:

By Type



Radial Bias

By Vehicle Type



Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles

By Distribution Channel



OEM Aftermarket

Sustainability and Government Support Fuel Tubeless Tire Growth

Studies, like one by the California Energy Commission, show that switching to low-rolling resistance tires (like tubeless) can significantly improve fuel efficiency. In their example, converting light truck tires could save millions of gallons of fuel and billions of dollars. This environmental benefit positions the tubeless tire industry for strong growth as sustainability becomes a top priority.

Furthermore, government initiatives like those in India, which eliminate import restrictions on most tire manufacturing materials, are aiding the industry's expansion. Additionally, increased investment in road infrastructure creates a favorable environment for tubeless tire adoption due to their superior performance on well-maintained roads.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players like Michelin and Bridgestone are actively promoting tubeless tires. Michelin , for instance, has made its passenger car tires available through online platforms like Snapdeal in India. Similarly, Apollo Tires offers the Acti series specifically designed for two-wheelers. These developments highlight the fierce competition within the tubeless tire industry.

Tubeless Tire Vehicle Type Insights

The passenger car segment dominates the tubeless tire market, accounting for the largest market share. This dominance can be attributed to the surging production of automobiles in developing countries and the drastic rise in the automotive sector.

Tubeless Tire Type Insights

The radial tubeless tire segment holds the leading position in the market. This is primarily due to the growing demand for radial tires in the truck and bus segment of the automotive industry. Moreover, the development of fuel-efficient products and improved road infrastructure is further driving the demand for radial tubeless tires.

Tubeless Tire Market Feels the Impact of Global Disruptions

The war in Ukraine disrupts the tubeless tire market in multiple ways. Fluctuating raw material prices and transportation costs due to regional instability can increase production costs, potentially leading to higher prices for consumers. Additionally, tire manufacturers with facilities in Russia or Ukraine may face supply chain disruptions due to labor shortages, safety issues, and logistical challenges. This could force them to relocate production, impacting supply and availability of tubeless tires. Trade restrictions imposed by countries can further hinder movement of tires across borders, causing delays and raising costs.

Economic downturns pose another threat. Tire manufacturers might experience declining sales and production, limiting their ability to invest in new puncture-resistant technologies. To maintain market share, they might resort to price wars and discounts, impacting the premium pricing typically associated with these tires. Economic downturns can also disrupt supply chains, leading to difficulties in obtaining raw materials and causing production delays or shortages.

Regional Trends in Safety, Performance, and Adoption

Tubeless tires dominate the North American market for light trucks, passenger cars, bicycles, and motorcycles, driven by their safety, puncture resistance, and fuel efficiency. Similarly, Europeans value these features, adopting tubeless tires widely for both commercial and passenger vehicles, with a strong demand for high-performance options. Eastern Europe's growing economies and modern vehicle adoption are fueling tubeless tire popularity.

In Asia Pacific, China's expanding auto industry and consumer preference for performance and safety are driving the tubeless tire market, particularly in urban areas and for premium vehicles. However, rural areas still rely on tubed tires. Southeast Asian nations like Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia also favor tubeless tires for their superior performance and safety.

Tubeless Tire Industry Partnerships and Innovation Drive Growth



In October 2021, CEAT Tires partnered with Tyres More to boost online sales, maintenance services, and convenient home tire installation for their products. June 2021 saw the launch of their MICHELIN Primacy 4ST tire in India. This innovative tire boasts exceptional wet grip due to its unique tread design with 1.5 times more grooves for improved water evacuation

Key Takeaways – Tubeless Tire Market Study



Identification of key market drivers and challenges to gain a competitive advantage.

Understanding of emerging trends and opportunities to formulate effective business strategies.

In-depth analysis of market segmentation to target high-potential customer segments.

Comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape to develop winning marketing strategies. Knowledge of key regional developments to make informed investment decisions.

