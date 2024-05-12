Tokenization Market Is Estimated To Hit USD 11.11 Billion By 2031 Fueled By Advancements In Blockchain Technology And Digital Ecosystems

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The SNS Insider report highlights the Tokenization market 's promising trajectory, indicating a valuation of USD 2.84 billion in 2023 and a projected market size of USD 11.11 billion by 2031 and CAGR of 18.26% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

Growing Demand for Secure Data Storage Fuels Market Growth

The tokenization market is experiencing robust growth due to the escalating need for secure data storage solutions. With the growing dependence on digital transactions and the ever-present threat of data breaches, organizations are increasingly seeking ways to safeguard sensitive information. Tokenization offers a compelling solution by replacing sensitive data with non-sensitive tokens, effectively masking the original data and rendering it useless to hackers even in the event of a breach. This enhanced security is fueling the adoption of tokenization solutions across various industries.

Get a Sample of Tokenization Market Report @

Major The Key Players of Tokenization Market

MasterCard, Inc., CardConnect, Micro Focus International plc, Visa, Inc., TokenEx, American Express Company, Fiserv, Inc., Thales Group, HelpSystems, Lookout, FIS, Futurex, and others

Segmentation Dominance

Cloud-based tokenization solutions are gaining significant traction due to their numerous advantages. Compared to traditional on-premises solutions, cloud-based tokenization is more affordable, easier to integrate, and offers a higher level of security by storing sensitive data outside an organization's internal systems. This segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR (26.58%) during the forecast period, reflecting the growing preference for cloud-based solutions.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. This dominance stems from the BFSI sector's inherent vulnerability to cyberattacks due to its involvement with financial transactions. Recognizing the critical need for advanced payment security, BFSI institutions are actively adopting tokenization solutions to safeguard their operations and customer data.

Do you have any specific queries or need customization research on Tokenization Market, Enquire Now@

Key Market Segments

By Component



Solution Services

By Deployment



Cloud On-premises

By Application Area



Payment Security

User Authentication

Compliance Management Others

By Services



Professional Services Managed Services

By Technology



Application Programming Interface-based Gateway-based

By Industry Vertical



BFSI

Healthcare

IT

Government

Retail And E-Commerce

Energy & Utilities Other

Impact of Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Slowdown

The Russia-Ukraine conflict and potential economic slowdowns pose potential challenges to the tokenization market. Governments may enact stricter regulations on tokenization and cryptocurrency trading during times of crisis, potentially impacting market accessibility. Geopolitical uncertainties can also lead to increased cybersecurity risks, with hacking attempts targeting cryptocurrency exchanges and tokenization platforms becoming more prevalent. Additionally, economic slowdowns can dampen overall market sentiment and investment behavior, potentially hindering the growth of the tokenization market.

Key Regional Developments and Future Growth

North America currently holds the dominant market share, driven by the rapid adoption of new technologies in the region, particularly in countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico. The extensive use of online payment methods and the presence of global payment network providers like Visa and Mastercard further contribute to the regional market's growth. Looking ahead, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to factors such as rising smartphone penetration, widespread internet usage, and the increasing adoption of advanced payment security technologies.

Recent Developments



In January 2024: The tokenization market continues to evolve with exciting developments. the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub launched a tokenization project focused on advancing research on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and payment privacy. In December 2023: Akemona, Inc., a leading asset tokenization platform, announced agreements with new issuers in December 2023, facilitating global equity token offerings on its platform. These developments highlight the continuous innovation and expansion within the tokenization market.

Buy Now Enterprise-User PDF of Tokenization Market report 202 4 -203 1 @

Key Takeaways



Cloud-based tokenization offers a robust security solution for organizations by replacing sensitive data with non-sensitive tokens, minimizing the risk of data breaches.

The BFSI sector's dependence on secure financial transactions makes it the leading adopter of tokenization solutions, driving market growth.

Cloud-based tokenization solutions are gaining significant traction due to their affordability, ease of integration, and superior security features. The tokenization market offers promising growth opportunities across various industries, particularly in regions like Asia Pacific with a high rate of technology adoption.

About Us

SNS Insider stands out as a distinguished market research and insights firm, boasting numerous accolades and a sterling reputation for excellence in service and strategy. Serving as your strategic ally, we specialize in reshaping challenges and uncovering solutions to even the most complex business dilemmas. Harnessing the power of expertise and interpersonal connections, we drive profound consumer insights and elevate client experiences. When you engage our services, you embark on a journey with seasoned and adept professionals. We prioritize collaboration with our clients, recognizing the paramount importance of tailoring each project to their unique requirements. After all, nobody comprehends your customers or community better than you do. Hence, our team adeptly crafts the right inquiries that resonate with your audience, ensuring the collection of unparalleled information.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone : +1-415-230-0044 (US)