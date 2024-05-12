Concrete Pump Market To Reach USD 7.69 Billion By 2031 | Increase In Infrastructural Investments Drive The Demand For Concrete Pumps

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The global Concrete Pump Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a rise in infrastructural investments across the globe.

The SNS Insider report estimates the concrete pump market size at USD 5.18 Billion in 2023, with projections reaching USD 7.69 Billion by 2031. This translates to a promising CAGR of 5.03% from 2024 to 2031. This growth is attributed to several factors,

Ajax Fiori Engineering

Alliance Concrete Pumps

Concord Concrete Pumps

DY Concrete Pumps

Junjin

Liebherr

PCP Group

Sany

Schwing Stetter

Sebhsa

Governments worldwide are investing heavily in infrastructure development projects, including roads, bridges, and buildings. This necessitates the use of concrete pumps for efficient and timely concrete placement.

The rapid pace of urbanization, particularly in developing economies, is fueling the demand for residential and commercial spaces. Concrete pumps play a crucial role in expediting construction processes in these urban landscapes. The construction industry is witnessing a rising demand for high-capacity concrete pumps. These pumps offer greater efficiency and are ideal for large-scale projects.

The long-term outlook for the concrete pump market remains positive. Key drivers influencing growth, the Concrete pumps are finding extensive application in residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects. the Increasing number of renovation and upgradation activities is creating further demand. Governments are promoting sustainable construction practices. Concrete pump manufacturers are responding by developing pumps with lower emissions and improved fuel efficiency. The integration of advanced technologies like GPS, telematics, and wireless remote control is enhancing efficiency, safety, and real-time performance monitoring on construction sites. The rising demand for prefabricated concrete components and ready-mix concrete is creating a favorable environment for the concrete pump market.

Recent Developments

In October 2022, Liebherr unveiled its new 36 XXT truck-mounted concrete pump, featuring a low unfolding height and an innovative XXT support system.

Schwing introduced its S 56 SXF pump in 2022, catering to customer needs for buffer and low wear concrete pumps.

Segment Analysis

By type, the Truck-mounted concrete pump segment is expected to dominate the market. These pumps offer superior concrete pouring speed, high precision, and the ability to reach hard-to-access locations with the help of flexible placing hoses. Their growing adoption in high-rise building construction further strengthens their dominance.



Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps

Stationary Concrete Pumps Specialized Concrete Pumps

By Vertical, The Commercial segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share due to the high demand for concrete pumps by commercial estate developers. The growing trend of developers venturing into the rental market with their pump fleets is expected to further propel this segment's growth.



Industrial

Commercial Domestic

The Impact of Global Events

The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted supply chains and caused a Increase in material costs. This, Integrates with the economic slowdown in certain regions, could pose challenges to the market growth in the short term. However, the long-term fundamentals of the construction industry remain strong, indicating a potential rebound in demand for concrete pumps.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate market, accounting for a significant share due to factors such as rapid population growth, increasing government spending on infrastructure, and growing of foreign investments in developing economies Such as India, China, and Indonesia.

Key Takeaways for the Concrete Pump Market Study



The concrete pump market is expected to witness significant growth driven by rising infrastructural investments and urbanization.

Technological advancements, a focus on sustainability, and the growing popularity of precast concrete are shaping the market landscape.

The truck-mounted segment and the commercial vertical are poised to lead the market in terms of type and application, respectively.

While the Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdown pose temporary challenges, the long-term outlook for the market remains promising, especially in the Asia Pacific region. This press release by SNS Insider highlights the key factors propelling the market forward and explores upcoming trends that will shape the industry in the coming years.

