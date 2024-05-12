Food Contact Paper Market Is Projected To Reach USD 114.02 Billion By 2031, Fueled By Surging Demand For Online Food Delivery

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



Research from SNS Insider reveals that the Food Contact Paper Market , valued at USD 79.24 billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach USD 114.02 billion by 2031. This translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.65% throughout the forecast period (2024-2031).

The food contact paper market is experiencing remarkable growth due to the ever-increasing popularity of online food delivery services.

E-commerce giants and innovative food delivery platforms like Licious, Swiggy, Foodpanda, and UberEats are transforming the food industry. Consumers are increasingly opting for the convenience of ordering beverages, meals, and grocery items online. These companies strategically utilize food contact paper as both a practical packaging solution and a powerful marketing tool, emphasizing sustainability and eco-friendliness to attract environmentally conscious customers.

Furthermore, the widespread adoption of online ordering systems by the food service industry, encompassing restaurants, hotels, and cafes, further fuels this market growth. This allows customers to seamlessly place orders and enjoy doorstep delivery within short timeframes. Over the past five years, online food ordering and restaurant delivery have surged at an average growth rate of 20%, directly contributing to the escalating demand for food contact paper solutions.

Market Analysis

The rising preference for environmentally responsible packaging is a pivotal force propelling the food contact paper market. This versatile and cost-effective material safeguards a diverse range of food items while enabling preservation and convenient transportation. Key industry players, alongside smaller enterprises, are prioritizing sustainable packaging solutions, promoting an eco-friendly image that resonates with consumers. Paper packaging offers the flexibility to meet distinct product and customer requirements and boasts impressive attributes such as being lightweight, biodegradable, and recyclable. These factors solidify food contact paper as an indispensable element within the evolving packaging landscape. Moreover, consumer awareness regarding sustainable packaging, coupled with stringent environmental regulations implemented worldwide, further stimulate market expansion.

Recent Developments

The market is witnessing significant advancements



In June 2023, Mondi and Syntegon collaborated on a novel paper packaging solution utilizing recycled fibers. Their EcoVantage kraft paper receives a spot-coating treatment to create dust-tight, heat-sealable packaging ideal for dry foods like sugar, pasta, and flour.

In October 2022, Mondi Plc invested in a new paper machine at its flagship mill in the Czech Republic, expanding its capacity to meet the increasing demand for paper-based flexible packaging solutions.

In July 2022, Nordic Paper unveiled innovative natural greaseproof papers for the food industry, eliminating the use of fluorochemicals for a more sustainable approach. In March 2022, Wipak UK announced plans to launch a recyclable paper wrap for butter made using renewable, FSC-certified paper with superior grease resistance and ultra-thin natural coatings for a reduced carbon footprint.

Segment Analysis

By Type, the kraft paper segment led the market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance due to its strength and durability, making it a preferred choice for various food packaging applications. By Application, the fresh produce segment is projected to spearhead the market, encompassing fresh fruits and vegetables. Heightened environmental consciousness drives consumer preference for eco-friendly grocery bags. The dry groceries segment (wheat, sugar, rice, etc.) follows closely, with kraft and greaseproof paper being extensively utilized.

B y Type



Greaseproof paper

Parchment paper

Kraft paper Glassine paper

B y Application



Dairy products

Dry Groceries

Liquid food and drinks

Fresh Produce

Takeaway and vending Food others

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has caused disruptions within the global food contact paper market. Supply chain bottlenecks, raw material shortages, and escalating energy costs have posed considerable challenges for manufacturers. Additionally, trade restrictions and economic sanctions have further complicated production and distribution processes. To mitigate these obstacles, businesses within the industry are actively exploring alternative sourcing strategies, investing in supply chain resilience, and seeking innovative solutions to ensure continued operations.

Regional Landscape

The Asia Pacific region firmly held the largest market share in 2023, a trend anticipated to continue due to its thriving food industry. Government initiatives promoting sustainable packaging practices, especially in China, have significantly accelerated the adoption of food contact paper. North America also exhibits promising growth potential, driven by major market players and advancements in food packaging technology.

Key Takeaways for the Food Contact Paper Market Study



The explosive growth of online food delivery platforms is the primary catalyst fueling the food contact paper market.

The demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions is reshaping the market landscape, prioritizing paper-based options.

Complying with diverse international regulations and adapting to the global food trade are crucial for success. Companies that develop cutting-edge, sustainable food contact paper products have a distinct advantage.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

Research Methodology Market Dynamics Impact Analysis Value Chain Analysis Porter's 5 Forces Model PEST Analysis Food Contact Paper Market Segmentation, By Type Food Contact Paper Market Segmentation, By Application Regional Analysis Company Profiles Competitive Landscape

