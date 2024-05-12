Drug Delivery Systems Market Surges, Projected To Exceed USD 87.82 Billion By 2031 Owing To Rising Demand For Advanced Drug Delivery Systems

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The Drug Delivery Systems Market , valued at USD 42.80 billion in 2023, is anticipated to achieve a valuation of USD 87.82 billion by 2031, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

The Rise of Patient-Empowering Drug Delivery Systems

Patients are taking control of their health thanks to advancements in drug delivery systems.

Advanced systems minimize variations in drug concentration in the bloodstream, ensuring patients receive the exact amount of medication needed. Unlike traditional methods, these systems can deliver drugs directly to the affected area, reducing side effects on healthy parts of the body. Many advanced systems are designed for self-administration, empowering patients to manage their treatment at home with greater flexibility and convenience.

'In 2021, Gerresheimer AG and SensAir will team up to create a platform for delivery of high viscosity drugs, such as biologics, directly into the body”. This user-friendly system allows patients to initiate treatment at home, improving their independence.

“Biocorp's Mallya sensor, approved by the FDA in 2022, transforms insulin pen injectors into connected devices”. The sensor gathers data and transmits it to an app, empowering patients to track their insulin use and aiding in better diabetes management.

Download Free Sample Report of Drug Delivery Systems Market @

List of Drug Delivery Systems Companies Profiled in Report:



Gerresheimer AG

BD (Becton Dickinson and Company)

Kindeva Drug Delivery

Baxter

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Ypsomed

Medtronic

Nemara

Merck KGaA E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices

Drug Delivery Systems Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Device Type



Conventional Advanced

By Type



Transdermal

Inhalation

Injectable Others

By Indication



Diabetes

Cardiovascular Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

COPD Asthma

By Distribution Channel



Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy Others

Chronic Disease Surge Fuels Drug Delivery Market

The rising burden of chronic illnesses is a key driver for the drug delivery market. Chronic diseases like asthma, COPD, cancer, and diabetes are major killers worldwide. With an aging population particularly vulnerable, the demand for effective treatment options is expected to surge.

The United States alone has a significant population at risk. In 2022, over 56 million adults (nearly 17%) were aged 65 and over, according to the United Health Foundation. This demographic is highly susceptible to chronic diseases, creating a substantial market for drug delivery systems.

Advanced drug delivery systems can further enhance these treatments by delivering medication directly to the affected area, minimizing side effects throughout the body. This translates to significant benefits for patients with chronic conditions.

Furthermore, the healthcare sector's focus on product innovation and digitalization is creating exciting growth opportunities for companies in the drug delivery market.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @

Impact Of Russia-Ukraine War On The Market

The ongoing war in Ukraine hasn't significantly impacted the drug delivery market yet. Major companies like Merck Group report minimal sales (less than 1.5%) from the affected region (Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova) in 2021 and 2022.

Further sanctions or war escalation could disrupt global supply chains and economic stability. This disruption has the potential to negatively affect the manufacturing and distribution of drug delivery systems, posing a risk to future market growth.

Drug Delivery Systems Market Domination by Region

North America currently holds dominant position, holding a commanding 43% share in 2023. This dominance is fueled by several factors: the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drives requiring a surge in syringes, a rising number of hospital admissions necessitating drug delivery systems, and a growing patient preference for advanced options due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Europe trails closely behind as the second-largest market due to a heightened awareness and adoption of advanced drug delivery devices. This region is also a hotbed of innovation, with active clinical trials for new product approvals and continuous launches by key players. A prime example is Medtronic's Simplera CGM, which seamlessly integrates with their InPen smart insulin pen, marking a significant advancement in diabetes management.

Shifting our focus to Asia Pacific, this region is poised for the fastest growth rate. This can be attributed to its massive patient population, the alarming rise of chronic diseases, and increasing healthcare expenditure in powerhouses like China and India. Additionally, ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drives and the expansion of syringe production capacities by Indian manufacturers are further propelling the market forward.

New Entrants and Innovation Drive Growth

The Drug Delivery Systems Market is experiencing a surge in competition with the arrival of new players in 2023. Established giants like BD, Baxter International Inc., Gerresheimer AG, and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. are not resting on their laurels. They are constantly innovating and launching new products, such as BD's next-generation pre-fillable vaccine syringe, BD Effivax, launched in September 2022.

Key Insights to Empower Your Drug Delivery Decisions:



Understand the factors driving the Drug Delivery Systems Market to surpass USD 234.13 billion by 2031, with a focus on the growing demand for advanced drug delivery technologies.

Gain valuable insights into patient trends, including their increasing preference for precise dosing, targeted medication delivery, and self-administration features offered by advanced systems.

Learn how the rising burden of chronic diseases like asthma, COPD, and diabetes is creating a significant demand for efficient drug delivery solutions.

Breakdown of market dominance and growth projections for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Identify key players like BD, Baxter, and Medtronic, and understand their innovation strategies to stay ahead of the curve.

Purchase Drug Delivery Systems Market Report @

About US:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

We assist our clients to anticipate industrial, economic, and consumer trends to drive disruptive change by fusing global experience with local information from experts throughout the world. We bring context to strategic and tactical data by bridging approaches based on data science and field research, assisting you in addressing your most pressing problems and spotting possibilities.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy,

...,

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND),

Website: