Flexible Paper Packaging Market Size To Reach USD 117.25 Billion By 2031 Driven By Sustainability Concerns And E-Commerce Boom

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

“According to SNS Insider, t he Flexible Paper Packaging M arket is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.02% over the forecast period of 2024-2031. The market size was valued at USD 69.27 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 117.25 billion by 2031 ”

Flexible Paper Packaging Market Report Scope:

The flexible paper packaging market is experiencing an increase in demand driven by a several of environmental concerns and consumer preferences. On the ecological front, an 80% of consumers globally express a desire for more sustainable packaging solutions. This aligns perfectly with the inherent eco-friendliness of paper, which is biodegradable and often composed of recycled materials. The versatility and lightweight nature of flexible paper packaging make it ideal for the increasing convenience food market. This translates to a perfect storm for flexible paper packaging, offering both environmental responsibility and compatibility with our fast-paced lifestyles.

Get a Sample Report of Flexible Paper Packaging Market @

Major Players Listed in this Report are:



International Paper

Amcor plc

DS Smith

Mondi

WestRock Company

Stora Enso

Coveris

Sonoco Products Company

Huhtamaki OYJ Sabert

The Flexible Paper Packaging Market offers several opportunities for key players as the market trends indicates high growth.

Consumer preference for sustainable alternatives evidenced by a 78% of global consumers willing to pay more for eco-friendly packaging and stricter environmental regulations curbing plastic usage. To capitalize on this trend, key players can invest in R&D for innovative, high-barrier paper solutions that can rival the shelf life of plastics for a wider range of products. Additionally, strategic partnerships with major brands in the food & beverage and personal care sectors can significantly boost market penetration. By addressing the concerns around moisture resistance and printability, key players can unlock the true potential of this sustainable packaging revolution.

The expanding Flexible Paper Packaging Market, while promising for its eco-friendly qualities, faces a hurdle in sourcing suitable raw materials.

Currently, plastic dominates the flexible paper packaging sector at roughly 93%, according to SNS Insider analysis, leaving paper with a mere 7% market share. This imbalance stems from the difficulty in obtaining high-grade, sustainable paper that meets the demands of both environmental responsibility and product protection. Balancing these priorities requires balancing cost-effectiveness with features like moisture resistance and printability. While paper boasts recyclability, achieving the same level of barrier properties and shelf life found in plastics for sensitive products can be complex. Overcoming these sourcing challenges will be crucial for the Flexible Paper Packaging Market to capture a larger share, especially as consumer preferences shift towards eco-friendly options by a significant margin a 2022 European survey revealed 62% of consumers view paper packaging as more environmentally friendly.

Flexible Paper Packaging Market Key Segments:

By Paper Type



Kraft Paper

Parchment Paper

Sulfite Paper

Greaseproof Paper Glassine Paper

By Packaging Type



Pouches

Wraps

Bags & Sacks

Sachet

Cartons

Lids

Envelopes Others

By Embellishing Type



Hot Coil

Cold Coil Others

By Printing Technology



Rotogravure

Digital Printing

Flexography Others

By Distribution Channel



Retail E-commerce

By End Use



Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Personal Care

Healthcare

Consumer Goods Others

The APAC flexible paper packaging market is poised for steady growth, projected at a CAGR of around 4.76% during the 2024-2031 forecast period.

The rising e-commerce sector in the region is driving demand for Flexible Paper Packaging solutions, perfectly aligning with the strengths and growth of flexible paper packaging market. Rising environmental concerns are prompting governments and organizations to implement stricter regulations on plastic use. This is expected to benefit paper-based alternatives as they offer an eco-friendlier option. For instance, India has witnessed a surge in sustainable packaging due to growing awareness and government initiatives. However, the Flexible Paper Packaging market also faces challenges. Competition from established players in the flexible paper packaging domain, primarily plastics, and fluctuating raw material prices require constant innovation and cost optimization from flexible paper packaging manufacturers.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Flexible Paper Packaging Market , Enquire Now@

Recent Developments:



Amcor, a longstanding leader, launched its AmFiberTM line, a comprehensive range of paper-based products.

Huhtamaki, another major player, doubled down on sustainability with the strategic acquisition of Elif, a frontrunner in sustainable flexible packaging. Mondi continues to impress with its eco-friendly offerings, recently unveiling the EcoWicketBag for Drylock Technologies' diapers.

Key Takeaways:



The food industry, in particular, is embracing flexible paper solutions for both convenience and product preservation.

Within the Flexible Paper Packaging market itself, bioplastics are emerging as a promising material segment, while films and wraps currently hold the dominant share. Interestingly, bags are poised for the fastest growth, suggesting a shift towards on-the-go consumption and portion control. Overall, the flexible paper packaging market presents a compelling picture, driven by sustainability concerns, versatility, and continuous innovation.

Table of Contents – Key Points

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4 Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact Of Russia-Ukraine war

4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Impact on major economies

4.2.2.1 US

4.2.2.2 Canada

4.2.2.3 Germany

4.2.2.4 France

4.2.2.5 United Kingdom

4.2.2.6 China

4.2.2.7 Japan

4.2.2.8 South Korea

4.2.2.9 Rest of the World

4.3 Supply Demand Gap Analysis

5 Value Chain Analysis

6 Porter's 5 forces model

7 PEST Analysis

8 Flexible Paper Packaging Market Segmentation, By Paper Type

8.1 Kraft Paper

8.2 Parchment Paper

8.3 Sulfite Paper

8.4 Greaseproof Paper

8.5 Glassine Paper

9 Flexible Paper Packaging Market Segmentation, By Packaging Type

9.1 Pouches

9.2 Wraps

9.3 Bags & Sacks

9.4 Sachet

9.5 Cartons

9.6 Lids

9.7 Envelopes

9.8 Others

10 Flexible Paper Packaging Market Segmentation, By Embellishing Type

10.1 Hot Coil

10.2 Cold Coil

10.3 Others

11 Flexible Paper Packaging Market Segmentation, By Printing Technology

11.1 Rotogravure

11.2 Digital Printing

11.3 Flexography

11.4 Others

12 Flexible Paper Packaging Market Segmentation, By Distribution Channel

12.1 Retail

12.2 E-commerce

13 Flexible Paper Packaging Market Segmentation, By End Use

13.1 Food & Beverages

13.2 Pharmaceutical

13.3 Agriculture

13.4 Personal Care

13.5 Healthcare

13.6 Consumer Goods

13.7 Others

14 Regional Analysis

15 Company Profile

16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Competitive Bench marking

16.2 Market Share Analysis

16.3 Recent Developments

16.3.1 Industry News

16.3.2 Company News

16.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

17 USE Cases and Best Practices

18 Conclusion

Buy Single-User PDF of Flexible Paper Packaging Market Report 2024-2031@

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)