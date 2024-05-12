(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The nasal drug delivery market , valued at USD 76.85 billion in 2023, is expected to reach USD 137.06 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2024 to 2031.

Growing Popularity of Nasal Drug Delivery to Drive Market Growth

The nasal drug delivery market is poised for significant expansion, fueled by several key factors. Patients increasingly favor this method due to its ease of use and effectiveness. Self-administration practices are becoming more common, and the demand for home healthcare devices is rising, further propelling market growth.

Download Free Sample Report of Nasal Drug Delivery Market @

List of Nasal Drug Delivery Companies Profiled in Report:



GlaxoSmithKline PLC

AstraZeneca PLC

Pfizer Inc.

OptiNose Inc

Becton Dickinson and Company

Promius Pharma LLC

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

F. Ascher & Company Inc

PendoPharm Inc

Douglas Pharmaceuticals Ltd ENT Technologies Pty. Ltd

Advantages of Nasal Delivery

Nasal drug delivery stands out as a preferred route for both patients and healthcare providers. This is largely due to its non-invasive nature and the superior absorption of drugs through the nasal cavity. Additionally, the nasal route offers a less harsh environment compared to other methods, which translates to better drug absorption.

Chronic Disease and Alternative Delivery Methods

A growing trend towards alternative drug administration methods is a major factor influencing market expansion. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is another significant driver. A 2018 study by RAND Corporation , a research organization focused on public solutions, revealed that nearly 60% of American adults have at least one chronic condition, resulting in substantial healthcare spending. The study also found that nearly 30 million Americans live with five or more chronic conditions.

Product Innovation Fuels Market Expansion

The introduction and development of novel nasal drug delivery products are expected to further propel market growth. For instance, in July 2019, Eli Lilly and Company received FDA approval for BAQSIMI, a 3mg nasal glucagon powder for treating severe hypoglycemia in diabetic patients aged four and above. This marked the first and only nasally administered glucagon for severe hypoglycemia. Similarly, NATESTO , a nasal testosterone replacement therapy gel developed by Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., received approval in 2014 and was commercialized in 2015 for treating male hypogonadism. These advancements highlight the ongoing innovation in the nasal drug delivery market.

Expanding Applications of Nasal Delivery

Traditionally, nasal drug delivery was primarily used for topical medications treating allergies and the common cold. However, there's a growing interest in exploring nasal delivery as an alternative to oral and intravenous injections for various systemic medications and vaccinations. The highly vascularized and immunogenic nature of the nasal mucosa offers potential benefits such as faster acting medication, increased bioavailability, improved patient compliance, and enhanced immune response to vaccinations.

Benefits for Patients and Public Health

The intranasal route offers clear patient advantages. It's less invasive, virtually painless, and well-suited for children. The simple, needle-free approach and the permeable nasal cavity allow for quicker onset of local and systemic medication effects. Additionally, transmucosal nasal absorption protects medications from degradation in the gastrointestinal tract and avoids first-pass metabolism by the liver.

Nasal delivery also plays a role in public health initiatives. For example, influenza (flu) is a highly contagious viral illness. In 2021, over three billion children across the UK received nasal spray vaccinations against the flu. Popular nasal flu vaccines include Fluenz Tetra and FluMist by AstraZeneca AB.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the nasal drug delivery market. As patients sought to manage chronic respiratory illnesses at home, the use of inhalers in home settings increased compared to hospitals or outpatient clinics. Nasal inhalers are finding wider application in treating conditions like asthma, migraines, and even some mental health issues. Furthermore, several pharmaceutical companies are developing vaccines using nasal drug delivery technology, with some currently undergoing clinical trials. The emphasis on vaccination efforts, along with the significant rise in flu vaccinations administered last year (200 billion doses compared to 175 billion the prior year), has positively impacted market growth.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @

Nasal Drug Delivery Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Dosage



Nasal Spray

Nasal Drop

Nasal Gel Nasal Powder

By Container Type



Pressurized Containers Non-pressurized Containers

By Therapeutic Application



Nasal Congestion

Rhinitis

Asthma Others

By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Market Share Breakdown by Segment

Dosage Form:

Nasal sprays dominate the market with over 38% share. This is driven by the rising cases of infections, allergic rhinitis, and the increasing demand for generic nasal sprays. Self-administration ease and improved patient compliance further contribute to this dominance. Additionally, nasal sprays offer long-lasting relief from swelling and mucus in the nose. However, overuse can lead to side effects like headaches, coughing, and inflammation.

Container Type:

Non-pressurized containers hold the top spot with over 84% market share. This segment includes nasal drops, powders, and gels. The growing demand for these products and their suitability for various drug delivery methods (systemic or topical) are expected to fuel further growth.

Distribution Channel :

Retail pharmacies holds supreme position in this category due to their convenience and easy accessibility for patients. Retail pharmacies are expected to invest in stocking inhalers in order to increase the overall size of the market as demand for nasal drug delivery products increases. The market is further categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Therapeutic Application :

Rhinitis takes the lead with over 32% market share, primarily due to the high prevalence of allergic rhinitis and the wide availability of nasal drug delivery products for its treatment. Statistics indicate that allergic rhinitis affects 10-30% of the global population, with a significant portion (around 13% of adults over 18) in the U.S. alone suffering from sinusitis. Commonly used medications for allergic rhinitis include antihistamines (Loratadine, Cetirizine, Fexofenadine, Levocetirizine), decongestants (Afrin, Phenylephrine, Pseudoephedrine), corticosteroid nasal sprays (Flonase, Nasacort, Rhinocort), and leukotriene inhibitors (montelukast). These medications are available in various forms, including pills, sprays, gels, and powders, but nasal delivery offers a convenient alternative.

Ask For Discount on This Report @

War in Russia-Ukraine Disrupts Healthcare Access

Essential medications, including nasal drugs, are difficult to deliver to occupied territories. Medical facilities have been destroyed or damaged, and healthcare workers face threats and violence. Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko reported 674 facilities destroyed or stolen, with repairs to damaged facilities estimated at 34.5 billion hryvnia and replacements for destroyed ones costing 14.2 billion hryvnia. Additionally, 435 pharmacies were damaged or looted. Mass displacement, disrupted supply chains, and security concerns significantly limit access to healthcare services for Ukrainians. The World Health Organization's Surveillance System for Assaults on Health Care documented 296 attacks between February and June 2023, resulting in 59 injuries and 76 deaths. These attacks weaken the healthcare system and deprive people of critical care. The full impact of the war on the nasal drug delivery market in Ukraine remains unclear.

North America Leads The Market, Asia Pacific To Show Fastest Growth Nasal Drug Delivery Market

Dominating the nasal drug delivery market with over 32% share, North America is driven by rising respiratory illnesses like asthma and COPD. Early diagnoses and treatment practices further propel the market here.

However, Asia Pacific is the future growth leader. Factors like increasing R&D investments, rising public awareness of nasal drug delivery benefits, and a growing population with chronic diseases are fueling market expansion. Additionally, the presence of major healthcare providers and a booming pharmaceutical sector in China and India, along with rising government healthcare funding, create a fertile ground for market growth in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape in Nasal Drug Delivery Heats Up



Aptar Pharma's subsidiary Nanopharm joined forces with Fluidda in September 2022. This collaboration aims to leverage their combined expertise to expedite FDA approvals for oral inhalation drug products using an alternative bioequivalence pathway. GlaxoSmithKline secured FDA approval for Nucala (mepolizumab) in July 2021, a treatment for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Purchase Nasal Drug Delivery Market Report @

About US:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

We assist our clients to anticipate industrial, economic, and consumer trends to drive disruptive change by fusing global experience with local information from experts throughout the world. We bring context to strategic and tactical data by bridging approaches based on data science and field research, assisting you in addressing your most pressing problems and spotting possibilities.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy,

...,

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND),

Website: