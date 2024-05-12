Switzerland Wins Eurovision 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Switzerland won Eurovision 2024. As reported by Azernews, therepresentative of Switzerland scored 591 points.

The representatives of Croatia (547) and Ukraine (453) took thesecond and third places, respectively.

It should be noted that the first semi-final of the song contestwas held on May 7, and the second semi-final was held two dayslater.

It should be noted that Fahree and Ilkin Dovletov, therepresentatives of Azerbaijan in the competition, stopped the fightin the semi-finals.

