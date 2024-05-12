               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Enemy Attacks 10 Settlements In Kherson Region Over Past Day, One Person Killed


5/12/2024 3:08:14 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian troops attacked 10 settlements in the Kherson region. One person was killed.

The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Antonivka, Tiahynka, Sadove, Mykhailivka, Stanislav, Tokarivka, Lvove, Inzhenerne, Prydniprovske, and Kherson came under enemy fire and airstrikes.

A private house and a municipal infrastructure facility were damaged.

Read also: 11-year-old boy explodes on Russian mine in Kherson region

One person was killed and five others were injured, including a child, as a result of Russian aggression, Prokudin emphasized.

As reported earlier, an 11-year-old boy was injured by a Russian mine in the village of Muzykivka in the Kherson region. He was hospitalized.

MENAFN12052024000193011044ID1108202134


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search