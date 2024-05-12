Enemy Attacks 10 Settlements In Kherson Region Over Past Day, One Person Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian troops attacked 10 settlements in the Kherson region. One person was killed.
The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, Antonivka, Tiahynka, Sadove, Mykhailivka, Stanislav, Tokarivka, Lvove, Inzhenerne, Prydniprovske, and Kherson came under enemy fire and airstrikes.
A private house and a municipal infrastructure facility were damaged.
One person was killed and five others were injured, including a child, as a result of Russian aggression, Prokudin emphasized.
As reported earlier, an 11-year-old boy was injured by a Russian mine in the village of Muzykivka in the Kherson region. He was hospitalized.
