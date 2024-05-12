Kuwait Amir Patronizes, Attends KU's New University City Opening Mon.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will patronize and attend on Monday the opening of the Abdullah Al-Salem University City opening. He would also honor excelling students at Kuwait University for the 2019-18, 2019-20, and 2020-21 semesters at a ceremony to be held at 10:00 am local-time in the University City's Al-Dana theater. (end) tm

