Qatar Set To Host FIBA West Asia Super League Final 8

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The FIBA West Asia Super League Final 8 2024 is set to be hosted in Doha, Qatar, the FIBA Regional Office Asia has announced.

The pinnacle event of the second season of FIBA West Asia Super League is scheduled from May 25 to June 1, 2024 will be the first time that Doha, Qatar, will serve as the host of the much-anticipated event, with the inaugural edition having been hosted in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“Witnessing Qatar host the WASL Final 8 fills me with immense pride and excitement,” said Hagop Khajirian, FIBA Regional Office - Asia Executive Director.“This event not only highlights the exceptional growth and development of basketball in the region but also underscores Doha's commitment to excellence as a host city.”

Qatar will be hosting the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2027.“Hosting the FIBA West Asia Super League - Final 8 in Doha this year marks a significant mile-stone for Qatar's basketball journey. It's not just about show-casing our regional prowess but also about laying the groundwork for the grand stage ahead,” said Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) President Mohammed Saad Al Mughaiseeb.

“This event serves as a testament to our commitment and readiness as we strive towards hosting the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027.”

In recent years, Qatar has also hosted consecutive FIBA U16 Asia Cups in 2022 and 2023. The Gulf nation also hosted the FIBA Asia Cup, the region's flagship competition, in 2005.

“With the Final 8 set to tip off in Doha, we proudly continue to build a tradition of being a hotbed for basketball in the region from hosting recent U16 Asia Cups to the Asia Cup in the early 2000s,” said Saadoun Al Kuwari, QBF Secretary General.

“This year's Final 8 heralds another chapter in Doha's storied journey, as we continue to set the stage for unforgettable moments in basketball history.”

Six teams from the FIBA WASL Sub-Zone Leagues make up the Final 8. Champions Kuwait Club spearhead the Gulf delegation that also has Manama as well as third-placed club, Kazma. The West Asia ensemble, meanwhile, features Al Riyadi, Shahrdary Gorgan, and Sagesse Sports Club. All six will be joined by BC Astana (Central Asia) and Tamil Nadu (South Asia). The two finalist clubs will earn a spot in the inaugural Basketball Champions League Asia (BCL Asia) which will be played from June 9-15 in Dubai.