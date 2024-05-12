Tangible Drop In Temperatures Expected Across Jordan, Bringing Pleasant Conditions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 12 (Petra) -- A noticeable decline in temperatures commencing this Sunday is forecast across the Kingdom, as reported by the Jordan Meteorological Department. Expectations for the weather include pleasant conditions prevailing in most regions, accompanied by low-level clouds. However, regions such as the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba are expected to experience relatively warmer weather. Winds are forecast to be moderate and northwesterly, intermittently gaining strength.On Monday, meteorologists predict continued mild weather across much of the country, with slightly warmer conditions persisting in the aforementioned lower-lying areas. Cloud cover, particularly in the north and central regions, may lead to sporadic light rainfall in some areas, and wind patterns are expected to remain active from the northwest.Tuesday's forecast echoes similar conditions, with pleasant weather anticipated in most locales. However, temperatures in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba are projected to rise slightly, accompanied by the appearance of low-lying clouds. Winds are forecast to maintain a moderate northwesterly direction, occasionally intensifying.As the week progresses, Wednesday is expected to bring a minor uptick in temperatures. Weather conditions are likely to remain relatively warm in most regions, with slightly hotter temperatures expected in low-lying areas. The prevailing wind pattern is forecast to continue from the northwest, with occasional bursts of activity.Temperature ranges for the day vary across different regions of Jordan. In East Amman, temperatures are expected to range between 25 and 13 degrees Celsius, while in West Amman, the range is forecast to be 23 to 11 degrees Celsius. Moving to the northern highlands, temperatures are anticipated to be between 19 and 9 degrees Celsius, with slightly cooler conditions in the Shara Highlands, where temperatures may range from 20 to 8 degrees Celsius. Down in the Dead Sea area, temperatures are expected to be notably warmer, ranging from 34 to 20 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba is forecast to experience temperatures between 35 and 21 degrees Celsius.