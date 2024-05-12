Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian In Eastern Nablus City

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 12 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces killed on Sunday a Palestinian youth eastern Nablus city, the West Bank, said a medical source.

According to the Health Ministry, the Israeli occupiers opened fire on the youth in Balata camp and was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital.

Local source identified the youth as Samer Rumaneh, 27, a Nablus city resident.

Israeli occupation forces led an incursion earlier on Sunday in Balata camp, an action, which to confrontation with scores of Palestinian youths. (end)

