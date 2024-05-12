Dnipropetrovsk Region Comes Under Russian Artillery Fire

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the late hours of Saturday, the Russian invasion army hit the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, employing artillery.

That's according to Serhii Lysak , head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, who broke the news on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Late in the evening, the Russian army once again shelled the Nikopol district. One of the villages in the Chervonohryhorivka community came under artillery fire," the statement reads.

No casualties were reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Saturday, the Russians 12 times shelled the Nikopol district, leaving a number of households and power lines damaged.