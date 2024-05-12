(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) --



1951 -- Radio Kuwait kicked off transmission with broadcaster Mubarak Al-Mayyal the first to announce: "This is Kuwait."



1959 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree to refer all cases of the press and journalists to the press and publications' department.

1960 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree regarding commercial corporate.

1962 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree that regulates mandate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

1964 -- The National Assembly joined the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

1998 -- Supertanker "Al-Salhiya," which could carry 309,000 tons, joined the Kuwait Oil Tanker Company fleet.

2002 -- France granted Kuwaiti Eman Al-Musallam a medal, level of knighthood, for her efforts in spreading French language at the educational level in Kuwait. Al-Musallam was the first Kuwaiti to receive this medal.

2004 -- A contract was signed for establishing a cardiology hospital, Funded by the Union of Consumer Cooperative Societies.

2010 -- National Assembly approved a draft legislation concerning the organization of privatization programs.

2018 - Dr. Abdulmohsen Al-Sahhaf performed an operation, the first of its kind in Kuwait, to remove a benign bone tumor from the back of a Kuwaiti citizen by using the thermal cautery technique.

2022 -- Kuwait Aviation Fueling Company (KAFCO) won an international safety award for protecting staff from injury risks from the British Safety Council.

2023 -- Abdulkareem Abdulqader, a prolific Kuwaiti singer, passed away at age 81. Abdulqader's career spanned six decades and produced many memorable works. (end)

