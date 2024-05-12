Sultan Of Oman In Kuwait Monday On State Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) -- Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq and the accompanying delegation will arrive to the State of Kuwait, Monday, on a state visit where he would hold official round of talks with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end) tm

