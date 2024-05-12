Nissan reports financial results for fiscal year 2023

(MENAFN- Edelman) YOKOHAMA, Japan (May 9, 2024) – Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced financial results for the full year and the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, ending March 31, 2024.



Full year financial results

Nissan has strengthened its business foundation by steadily implementing key initiatives under the Nissan NEXT business transformation plan. In FY2023, the final year of the plan, despite a very challenging business environment, Nissan has been continuously improving the quality of sales in each market.



Global sales remained at 3.44 million units impacted by intensified sales competition. Nissan’s consolidated net revenue was 12.686 trillion yen, resulting in an operating profit of 568.7 billion yen with an operating margin of 4.5%. This was due to logistics, other risks such as the Noto Earthquake and various cost relief made to suppliers such as inflation, and other factors.

Net income1 was 426.6 billion yen. Automotive net cash was 1.546 trillion yen. The increase in operating profit and net income compared to the April 19 forecast revision is due to the reversal of previously recorded litigation provision.



Nissan plans to propose the payment of a yearend dividend of 15 yen per share for fiscal year 2023 at the general shareholders meeting.





TSE report basis – China JV equity basis2



Yen in billions FY 2022 FY 2023 Variance vs FY22

Revenue 10,596.7 12,685.7 +2,089.0

Operating profit 377.1 568.7 +191.6

Operating margin % 3.6% 4.5% +0.9 ppt

Ordinary profit 515.4 702.2 +186.7

Net income1 221.9 426.6 +204.7

Based on average foreign exchange rates of 145 JPY /USD and 157JPY /EUR for FY2023

On a China joint venture proportionate basis, operating profit was 570 billion yen, which equates to a 4.2% operating margin and net income1 was 426.6 billion yen.



Fourth quarter financial highlights

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, consolidated net revenue was 3.514.3 trillion yen, consolidated operating profit was 90.3 billion yen, and operating profit margin was 2.6%. Net income1 in the fourth quarter was 101.3 billion yen.



TSE report basis – China JV equity basis2



Yen in billions FY22 4Q FY23 4Q Variance vs FY22

Revenue 3,097.0 3,514.3 +417.3

Operating profit 87.4 90.3 +2.9

Net income1 106.9 101.3 -5.6

Based on average foreign exchange rates of 149 JPY/USD and 161 JPY/EUR for FY23 Q4





FY2024 outlook

Nissan expects the business to continue to face intense competition and inflationary pressure.

With the Arc business plan, Nissan will aim for steady growth toward achieving its targets with attractive and competitive products.

The company has filed the following fiscal year forecasts with the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Calculated under the equity accounting method for Nissan’s joint venture in China, the forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, are:



FY2024 outlook

TSE report basis – China JV equity basis2 (yen in billions)

Net revenue 13,600.0

Operating profit 600.0

Net income1 380.0



Annual dividend per share (yen)



FY2023 20 yen

FY2024 (Outlook) 25 yen or more



Commenting on the results, Nissan president and CEO Makoto Uchida said: “Through our Nissan NEXT initiatives, we have been working to strengthen our business foundation. From fiscal year 2024, we have launched a new business plan, ’The Arc’. We aim to achieve sustainable, profitable growth while providing high value to customers. We will do this step by step with a balanced product portfolio and by implementing optimal business strategies in response to market conditions and customer needs.”





