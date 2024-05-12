Palestinian Entrepreneur Wins Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah Informatics Award in Kuwait

(MENAFNEditorial) Kuwait, 12 May, 2024. Recognition of groundbreaking achievements in entrepreneurship and technology is crucial for building a sustainable and thriving future. Under this umbrella shines the Palestinian entrepreneur, Mohammed Kilany, who was honored with the Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah Informatics Award in Kuwait, in an exceptional step that enhances his inspirational journey.



Mohammed Kilany, a distinguished Palestinian entrepreneur, boasts a wealth of experience in entrepreneurship, having founded six startups, two of which have seen notable success. He has received several awards in the field of entrepreneurship, including recognition from Synergos as one of the top 22 social innovators in the Middle East and North Africa and an Ashoka fellowship. Kilany currently serves as the CEO of Fanera, the first AI-supported social network for football fans, which has successfully hosted over 500,000 active users.



The Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah Informatics Award in Kuwait is a significant honor for innovators and pioneers in the field of technology. The award ceremony, held at Bayan Palace and attended by His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, honored a group of winners who contributed to enhancing technological development and entrepreneurship.



Receiving the Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah Informatics Award in Kuwait is a great honor and deep appreciation of my efforts in the fields of entrepreneurship and technology, and I pray that I have been a good ambassador for the Palestinian people. This prestigious award reflects Kuwait's leading vision in supporting innovation and entrepreneurship," says Kilany.



The award aims to encourage and honor innovation in entrepreneurship and technology, promoting technological advancement and playing a vital role in fostering an innovative culture in society. Kilany's recognition reflects this vision, as he tirelessly works to harness technology and innovation to achieve positive change in the world.



"I see this award not only as a recognition of myself but also as an appreciation of the role of technology in improving lives and driving economic development," adds Kilany.



This award enhances Kilany's position as a business leader in the region and a role model for future generations, reflecting appreciation for his efforts in developing society and serving humanity.



"Receiving this award is a source of pride and gratitude for the professional and human path I have taken, and I look forward to continuing to work towards positive change and enhancing a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in society," concludes Kilany.





