Russia's Combat Losses In Past Day Include Warplane, 1,260 Personnel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat losses on the Ukrainian battlefields as of May 12, 2024, stood at 482,290, according to the estimates from the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

That's including 1,260 soldiers and officers either killed or wounded in action in the past day alone, the latest update reads.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed 7,454 Russian tanks (+5 in the past day), 14,375 (+22) armored fighting vehicles, 12472 (+30) artillery systems, 1,066 (+2) multiple rocket launchers, 797 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 350 (+1) warplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,910 (+42) UAVs, 2194 (+1) cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, a submarine, 16,819 (+64) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,042 (+2) units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, former undersecretary of U.S. Department of State Victoria Nuland believes Ukraine is able to succeed in repelling Russian aggression.