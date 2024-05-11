Nearly Half Of Airlines Fully Track Bags, RFID Adoption On Rise: IATA

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Around 44% of airlines have fully implemented bag tracking measures outlined in Resolution 753, with an additional 41% currently working towards implementation, according to a new report from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The resolution, adopted in 2018, requires tracking baggage at key points: acceptance, loading, transfer, and arrival.

The report indicated that regional adoption rates vary, with China and North Asia leading at 88% full implementation, followed by the Americas at 60%, Europe and Asia-Pacific at 40%, and Africa at 27%.

The survey, which included 155 airlines and 94 airports, also found that 75% of airports have the capability for Resolution 753 baggage tracking. Preparedness varies by airport size, with 75% of mega airports, 85% of major airports, 82% of large airports, and 61% of medium airports meeting the requirements.

Moreover, IATA said that optical barcode scanning is the predominant tracking technology used by 73% of surveyed airports. However, RFID technology, which is considered more efficient, is utilized in 27% of airports, with higher adoption rates at mega airports (54%).

“Between 2007 and 2022 baggage mishandling reduced by nearly 60%. That is good news,” said Monika Mejstrikova, IATA Director of Ground Operations.“But travellers expect better, and the industry is determined to make further improvements. Tracking bags at acceptance, loading, transfer and delivery will give the industry the data it needs to improve.”

Mejstrikova added that with 44% of airlines already fully implementing Resolution 753 tracking and a further 41% in progress,“travellers can have even more confidence that their bags will be at the carousel on arrival.”

In 2022, the global rate of mishandled bags was 7.6 per 1,000 passengers, according to SITA, with the majority being returned within 48 hours.

IATA is also leading the industry's transition from legacy baggage messaging technologies to modern XML-based standards. A pilot program to test this new system is planned for launch in 2024.

“Adopting modern messaging is the equivalent of implementing a new standard, intelligible language for use by airlines, airports, and ground handling staff so they can effectively communicate about passenger luggage,” said Mejstrikova.“In addition to helping reduce the number of mishandled bags implementation also sets the stage for ongoing innovations in baggage management systems.”