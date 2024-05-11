HMC, PHCC Open New Ambulatory Dialysis Unit

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC)) opened a new eight-bed ambulatory dialysis unit at Muaither Health Center, as part of a joint initiative between the two institutions to bring life-changing services closer to patients.

Head of Nephrology at HMC Dr Hassan al-Malki said the new ambulatory dialysis unit is a unique collaboration between HMC and PHCC to offer patients more convenient access to dialysis services at Primary Healthcare Centers. He added the dialysis unit can accommodate eight outpatients at a time with morning and evening shifts, three days a week.

The Muaither unit is one of four dialysis units established for kidney patients. The PHCC Al Wakra collaboration began in 2001 with 10 stations; with gradual extensions the facility offers 23 stations.

A second location at PHCC Al Shehaniya was initiated in 2009 and today houses 12 stations. Meanwhile, a dialysis unit at the Al Shamal PHCC has 10 stations for patients.

Executive Director of Operations at PHCC, Dr Samya Ahmad al-Abdulla, said the unit will play a crucial role in improving access to dialysis services, enabling patients to receive this regular treatment closer to their homes, ultimately enhancing the overall quality of care for our patients.(QNA)

