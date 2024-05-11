Susan G. Komen® Is MLB Together Beneficiary As Baseball Goes To Bat For Moms On Mother’S Day

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Campaign Led by MLB Aimed at Raising Breast Cancer Awareness as Susan G. Komen Works to Provide Access to High-Quality Breast Care and Services.

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In recognition of Mother's Day on Sunday May 12, Susan G. Komen ®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will be a beneficiary, along with Stand Up To Cancer, under MLB Together's Mother's Day platform to raise awareness of breast cancer. This effort aligns closely with Susan G. Komen's continued commitment to educating the public about the fundamentals of breast cancer. This entails highlighting crucial aspects such as recognizing warning signs, statistics, and accessing vital support services for those affected by this life-threatening disease.





About every 12 minutes, one woman in the U.S. is expected to die from breast cancer. Breast cancer knows no boundaries – be it age, gender, socio-economic status, or geographic location. The partnership between Komen and MLB will educate individuals on the importance of routine screenings, the urgency of follow-up care and raise money for research to find the cure for breast cancer.

“When Komen joins forces with Major League Baseball on Mother's Day, we celebrate moms for their unwavering dedication to others. Yet, in the midst of caring for those around them, we also emphasize the necessity of self-care for women everywhere,” said Paula Schneider, president and CEO of Susan G. Komen.“Together with MLB, we aim to underscore the critical life-saving significance of early detection, regular screenings and the pivotal role of mental health for those affected by breast cancer.”

MLB Together's Mother's Day breast cancer awareness effort includes:

On Field:



One-of-a-kind, specially designed New Era 2024 Mother's Day On-Field 59FIFTY Fitted Hats featuring pink Club logos (worn by all players, managers, coaches, and other on-field personnel)

A matching pair of Stance Mother's Day FreshTek Tube Socks are available for every player

On-field personnel may wear pink wristbands and will wear the special breast cancer awareness, pink MLB silhouetted batter decals on jerseys

Major League players may continue to use special pink bats provided by Louisville Slugger or another approved bat supplier

Commemorative base jewels Note: Major League Baseball directs 100% of its royalties from on-field Mother's Day socks and caps to MLB Charities, a 501(c)(3) non-profit. MLB Charities will then donate those funds equally to Stand Up To Cancer and Susan G. Komen to support their organization's missions in the fight against breast cancer.

In Stadium:



Teams across the League have partnered with Komen or another local health care organization to honor moms in MLB ballparks as part of MLB Together Mother's Day program. Special Mother's Day Video will be shared in Major League Baseball stadiums across the country.

For more information on the various clubs holding in stadium events on game days, contact Cristobal Martinez at Susan G. Komen at ... .

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at .

