A New Phase: President-Elect Lai Ching-Te (賴清德)

TAIPEI, Taiwan, (Taiwan Today ) – The outcome of the 16th presidential and 11th legislative elections have given rise to a new reflection of Taiwan's social and political landscape. As the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won the presidency for a historic third consecutive presidential term, the legislative elections resulted in a new vista with fresh challenges for the next stage of growth in Taiwan's democracy.

Having served as a member of the National Assembly and Legislative Yuan, mayor of Tainan City, premier and vice president, President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) combined his administrative experience with recommendations from academics, industries and research institutes as he prepared his administration's overarching policy. Termed the National Project of Hope, it states the administration's commitment to a democratic and peaceful Taiwan by maintaining the cross-strait status quo and safeguarding regional peace; an innovative and prosperous Taiwan through innovation-driven, ­inclusive and green economic growth; and a just and sustainable Taiwan through an equitable society and environmental sustainability.

In working together with Vice President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), who has a record of tackling complex geopolitical challenges with consummate professionalism, Lai, who was named one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people of 2024, can assure the country's 23 million citizens that both the domestic and international spheres of life are in ­experienced hands.

Members of the 11th Legis­lative Yuan reported for duty on February 1, 2024, and were sworn in to the unicameral body. The legislature's new composition reflects citizens' freedom to choose the candidate they feel best addresses their concerns. The largest opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), holds 52 seats, while the DPP won 51 and the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) took 8, with two independents rounding out the new legislature. The 2019-founded TPP and independents thus hold substantial weight as coalition partners. Among the 113 lawmakers, 54 are new and 59 are incumbents, the average age is 52.83 years, 12 – or 10.6 percent – are under the age of 40, and 47 are women, 41.59 percent of the total.

The Legislative Yuan lies at the heart of Taiwan's democratic ­process as its members have the power to decide statutory and budgetary bills as well as affairs of state through resolution and debate. The president, or speaker, of the Legislative Yuan is vital to keeping the legislative body on track and efficient in its ­scrutiny of budget and bills. This role is the result of a vote by all newly-elected legislators and was won by the KMT's Daniel K.Y. Han (韓國瑜).

The elections drew international attention as the world waited to hear the voice of Taiwan's people. Now that the people have spoken, those they elected start the daily work of democracy. The legislature session has begun and the president-elect and his Cabinet prepare to implement policies that fulfill campaign promises after the May 20 inauguration. The international community will continue to watch Taiwan carry democracy forward for the benefit of its people, the region and the world as a whole.

President-elect Lai's National Project of Hope is that of an advanced democratic system and a peaceful country. In anticipation of the new phase, Lai pledged at a post-election news conference to appoint the most qualified personnel regardless of political ­affiliation in the“spirit of a democratic alliance.” This commitment to forging consensus, built into Lai's presidency from the outset, will launch a fresh stage of growth for Taiwan's democracy and be the hallmark of efficient and forward-looking governance.

