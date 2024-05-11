Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3151541 KUWAIT -- The Public Prosecution orders holding a man in custody and arrest of others for libel against the Sovereign rights of His Highness the Amir.

3151516 RAMALLAH -- At least 28 Palestinians are martyred and 69 others injured in new massacres by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza Strip.

3151547 MANAMA -- Bahraini Minister of Finance and National Economy meets his Saudi, Lebanese, Palestinian, and Sudanese counterparts ahead of Arab Summit.

3151513 ISLAMABAD -- At least 153 people perish in flash floods in Baghlan Province, northeast Afghanistan.

3151545 NEW YORK -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is saddened by loss of life in Afghanistan's flash floods. (end)

Gb









MENAFN11052024000071011013ID1108201661