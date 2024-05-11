Player Of Borussia Dortmund Linked With Move To Inter Miami

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Borussia Dortmund icon Marco Reus announced earlier this monththat he would leave this summer and he has been linked with a moveto Inter Miami, Azernews reports.

Reus announced that he would be leaving Dortmund after being atthe club for over 12 years. The fan favorite is now being linkedwith a move to join forces with Lionel Messi in Major League Socceras per a report from Patrick Berger of Sky Germany.

The report also suggests that the 32-year-old superstar hasattracted interest from Inter Miami's MLS rival, St. Louis CITY andCristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. However, Reus will only make thedecision on his future after the Champions League final againstReal Madrid, as he wants to focus his entire attention towards whatwill be his last attempt to win the coveted European title.