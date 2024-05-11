Public Prosecution: Man Detained For Libel Against Kuwait Amir's Powers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 11 (KUNA) -- The Public Prosecution ordered holding a man in police custody and issued arrest warrants for a number of others for promulgating inappropriate comments on the Sovereign rights and powers of His Highness the Amir.
The defendants posted to their X accounts posts that included libel against His Highness the Amir personally, the Prosecution said on its X account on Saturday. (end)
