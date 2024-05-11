UN Chief Expresses Solidarity With Afghanistan Over Deadly Floods

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 11 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is saddened by the loss of life in flash floods in Baghlan Province, in the northeast of Afghanistan, according to a statement attributable to his spokesperson.

"The Secretary-General expresses his solidarity with the people of Afghanistan. He extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured," Stephane Dujarric said on Saturday.

The United Nations and its partners in Afghanistan are coordinating with the de facto authorities to swiftly assess needs and provide emergency assistance, Dujarric added.

Earlier today, the Afghan Ministry of Interior reported that more than 150 persons perished in the flash floods. (end)

