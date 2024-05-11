New Space For All Projects To Inspire Young People

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By UK Space Agency

LONDON, England – The UK Space Agency has awarded funding to 15 projects across the UK designed to engage young people from all backgrounds and inspire the next generation into Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) careers.

The Agency's Space for All fund aims to inspire young people to pursue STEM education and attract talent to the UK space sector.

Just over a £1 million will go to programmes in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Space for All is part of the UK Space Agency's £12 million Inspiration programme which delivers multiple long-lasting interventions and opportunities across the UK, engaging with parents, teachers, club leaders, and role models, as well as young people themselves.

Professor Anu Ojha, Director of Championing Space at the UK Space Agency, said:

“As part of the UK Space Agency's long-term investment in space education and skills, our Space for All funding is backing projects that will engage young people from all backgrounds across the UK. Through long-lasting interventions we aim to demonstrate the value of space to everyday life and the broad range of exciting future careers available, through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) pathways and wider.”

