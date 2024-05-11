(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Subsea cables, crucial for transmitting global data, now find themselves entangled in escalating U.S.-China tensions.



These vital conduits, responsible for 99% of internet traffic, support a range of services from streaming to cloud computing.



Yet, the recent geopolitical conflicts are transforming the previously neutral seabed into a fiercely contested space.



Historically, these cables effortlessly connected continents; however, current security concerns and political disputes now dictate their paths.



Alarmed by espionage risks, the U.S. has blocked several proposed direct connections to China.



This action is part of a strategy to cut Chinese telecom influence, starting with Trump's Clean Network policy.







Consequently, cable routing strategies have shifted. Google and Meta rerouted a planned cable from Los Angeles to Hong Kong to Taiwan and the Philippines.



This change is indicative of a broader avoidance of Chinese-controlled waters, with only three upcoming cables slated to connect to Hong Kong by 2025.



Meanwhile, other areas are experiencing a surge in connectivity investments.



Notably, Google's recent $1 billion investment in cables connecting Japan, Guam, and Hawaii showcases this strategic redirection.



In a meeting with U.S. President Biden and Japanese PM Kishida, this investment underscores a major shift in Pacific infrastructure.



This strategic pivot has deep economic effects, as fewer cables in China reduce its share of the global data center market.



In contrast, Southeast Asia is witnessing an expansion in its digital infrastructure, spurred by fresh cable projects.

China, the U.S., and the New Digital Iron Curtain

The global network of subsea cables serves as a digital Iron Curtain, dividing east from west and aligning data flows with geopolitical affiliations.



This changing landscape impacts data transmission and also molds economic policies, directs cyber strategies, and reshapes international alliances.



As these changes progress, strategically deploying and protecting subsea cables becomes key to maintaining global economic stability.



Their role in preserving internet freedom highlights the significant impact of geopolitics in our interconnected era.

