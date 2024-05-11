Fire At French NPP's Administrative Block Extinguished

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The fire that broke out in the administrative building of theSaint-Alban nuclear power plant (NPP) operating in the Isèredepartment of France has been extinguished, according to the localfirefighting service, Azernews reports.
The fire occurred outside the nuclear zone, that is, in one ofthe offices of the administrative building.
Meanwhile, in February, a fire broke out at the Chinon nuclearpower plant in the center of France.
