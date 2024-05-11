Former Armenian MP Detained In Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Tigran Urikhanyan, a former member of the Armenian parliament,leader of the Alliance party, was detained in Russia at the requestof the Armenian side, Azernews reports.

Previously, Urikhanyan was elected to the Yerevan Council ofElders. Then his powers were terminated, because in September 2023,a criminal case was opened against him under the article of callingfor the violent overthrow of the constitutional structure in thecountry.