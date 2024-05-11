Chad In Need Of Food Aid For 6 Million Of Its People: UN

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Host to 500,000 refugees from neighboring Sudan, Chad needs foodsecurity and nutrition aid for one-third of its own 18 millionpopulation, Xinhua reported citing the UN humanitarians, Azernews reports.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs(OCHA) said the situation across the nation is being exacerbated byclimate change, insecurity and the rise in food and fuelprices.

"Since March, the country is also facing torrential rains andfloods in the south," OCHA said, adding that the refugees havesignificantly strained the humanitarian situation in the east ofthe country, and attacks by non-state armed groups in the Lake ChadBasin are driving further displacement.

The UN agency said that a UN-backed analysis found that 2.4million people are currently food insecure in the country, 300,000of whom are severely food insecure. If no substantive assistance isprovided, this number could grow during the lean season to 3.3million.

It said the 1.1 billion U.S. dollar Chad Humanitarian Needs andResponse Plan for 2024 is just 6.6 percent funded, with nearly 74million dollars received.

The UN's emergency relief coordinator, Martin Griffiths, hasalready allocated 15 million U.S. dollars from the world body'sCentral Emergency Response Fund as part of a larger allocation inFebruary to support underfunded emergencies.