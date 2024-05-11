(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Armed Forces refuse to storm the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the ATES guerrilla movement on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“An ATES agent serving in one of the motorized rifle battalions of the 44th Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces reports that one of his units refused to storm the Kharkiv region,” the statement said.

It is noted that the soldiers of this unit are well aware of the high-quality fortifications on the Russian-Ukrainian border. They also witnessed unsuccessful sabotage and reconnaissance operations by Russian troops.

Because of this, when new insignia in the form of a diamond and a cross were applied to the vehicles and an order was given, part of the unit refused to comply with the criminal will of the command (insignia, by the way, are applied at their own expense). No one wants to go one way for any money, the guerrillas said.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Russia is forming troops to attack Kharkiv, but will not be able to capture the city.