11-Year-Old Boy Explodes On Russian Mine In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Muzykivka in Kherson region, an 11-year-old boy exploded on a Russian mine. He was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds to his legs, chest and abdomen.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reports.

"A child exploded on a Russian mine in Muzykivka. An 11-year-old boy was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds to his legs, chest and abdomen," the statement said.

It is noted that the boy is currently in surgery. Doctors assess his condition as moderate.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that an 82-year-old man was wounded by Russian shelling in Kherson region.