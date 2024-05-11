Syrskyi Reports To Zelensky That Ukrainian Armed Forces Deploying Forces To Kharkiv Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian troops are strengthening their positions in the Kharkiv region and sending additional forces there.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address , Ukrinform reports.

“This morning and just now, there were reports by the Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. We are strengthening our positions, in particular, in the Kharkiv region – by adding forces there. The artillery is working exactly as it should,” he said.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to each soldier from various combat units defending the Kharkiv region, to each of those who have already destroyed enemy equipment and neutralized invaders.

According to Zelensky,“the occupier must feel that it will not be easy for him anywhere in Ukraine. Everywhere, our Defense Forces of Ukraine must give the maximum result in the destruction of the enemy.”

The President also noted the police officers who, despite all the threats and attacks, are working to ensure the safety and rescue of the residents of the Kharkiv region.

“Vovchansk, District Police Department: Maksym Stetsyna, Oleksiy Kharkivskyi, Vladyslav Yefarov, Ihor Kharchenko, Dmytro Mozharskyi and Yuliia Keleberda. Thank you for your service! Lyptsi village, Kharkiv district, Police Department: Viktor Yena, Vasyl Siahlo, Roman Tsepelenko, and Vyacheslav Sokolskyi. Thank you!” he added.

As reported, defensive operations are underway in the Kharkiv region near seven border settlements.