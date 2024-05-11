               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cairo, Beijing Underline Peaceful Settlement In Ukraine


5/11/2024 3:05:11 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 11 (KUNA) -- Egypt and China on Saturday reiterated their support for a peaceful and diplomatic solution to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.
This came during a round of consultations held between Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Ambassador Khaled Emara and Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui about Eurasian and global issues, said the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.
The consultations focused on the latest developments of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, its regional and international reflections, and its impacts on international security and stability, it added in a press release.
Both sides shared the same views on European, regional and Southeast Asian issues, according to the release. (end)
ism



MENAFN11052024000071011013ID1108201436


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search