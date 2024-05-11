Cairo, Beijing Underline Peaceful Settlement In Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 11 (KUNA) -- Egypt and China on Saturday reiterated their support for a peaceful and diplomatic solution to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

This came during a round of consultations held between Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Ambassador Khaled Emara and Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui about Eurasian and global issues, said the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The consultations focused on the latest developments of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, its regional and international reflections, and its impacts on international security and stability, it added in a press release.

Both sides shared the same views on European, regional and Southeast Asian issues, according to the release. (end)

