Kuwait Official Stresses Gulf Youth Meeting In Qatar

DOHA, May 11 (KUNA) -- Acting Director-General of the Kuwaiti Public Authority for Youth Nasser Al-Sheikh affirmed the importance of the 37th meeting of the Committee of Ministers of Youth and Sports of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), held in Qatar Saturday.

Speaking to KUNA, Al-Sheikh said that he represented Dawood Marafi, the Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Minister of State for Communication Affairs, at the meeting with the aim of advancing youth activities in the Gulf region.

Al-Sheikh pointed out that the meeting witnessed agreement on the Committee's strategic plan for the period from 2025 to 2030.

Al-Sheikh participated in a ceremony held to honor the "Executive Leadership", including Abdullah Al-Adwani, the Director of Recreational Activities at the General Authority for Youth. Additionally, Kuwaiti students Majed Al-Maneefi and Lulu Al-Shamlan were also honored in the category of "Creative and Outstanding Youth.

Al-Adwani stated to KUNA after the ceremony that his honoring was attributed to the dedication of all Authority employees, as well as the direction provided by its current and former leaders.

Al-Adwani extended his gratitude to the State of Qatar for their warm reception and the generosity shown to the delegation. He also thanked the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for their diligent efforts in preparing the ministerial meeting.

Similarly, student Al-Menefi commended the Public Authority for Youth and the Debate Club in a statement, acknowledging their pivotal role in providing him with the necessary support for his participation in the debate championship in the U.S.

Al-Menefi mentioned his participation in two debate tournaments in the United States and also joined the World Debate Championship in Turkiye. Additionally, he won the Best Speaker Award twice in the United States and secured seventh place in the world rankings for the same category. (pick up previous)

