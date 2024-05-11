Kuwait Win 1St Gold Medal In Gulf Badminton Event

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

ABU DHABI, May 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Sheikha Al-Hindi on Saturday won her country's first gold medal (girls' singles) in the Gulf badminton tournament as part of the Special Olympics UAE, held in Abu Dhabi.

Al-Hindi did a great job and showed strong determination during competitions with two players from Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to KUNA following her victory, the Kuwaiti athlete said that she was so happy to make this achievement as a big incentive for her to keep training and developing her sports skills.

However, she emphasized that she would do her utmost to achieve more sports victories in the future, speaking highly of the efforts of executives and coaches.

The Special Olympics UAE kicked off in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, aiming at uniting athletes and partners across the Gulf and encouraging camaraderie and sportsmanship.

Delegations from Special Olympics programs in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE are partaking in the event. (end)

