Israeli Forces Kill 6 Palestinians In Deir Al-Balah In Gaza

Gaza, May 11 (Petra) -- Israeli forces Saturday killed six Palestinians after targeting a group of civilians on Abu Hosni Street in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.Separately, Israeli warplanes conducted what is locally known as a "fire belt" in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip and carried out raids west of Gaza City.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.