Gaza Strip: Civil Defense Says About 80% Of Resources Destroyed

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza Strip, May 11 (Petra) -- The civil defense authority in Gaza said Saturday that 70 to 80 percent of its facilities and capabilities were destroyed in the ongoing Israeli war, and appealed for world countries and civil protection institutions to look at "the catastrophic reality" of humanitarian service providers.In a statement, it called on the United Nations and humanitarian institutions for immediate intervention to bring in engineering and rescue equipment and machinery to recover bodies from the rubble of destroyed homes and buildings, and provide fuel for civil defense vehicles.Forty days after Israeli troops withdrew from Dar Al Shifa Medical Complex, civil defense crews were still pulling bodies of people who were killed and buried in mass graves, it said."The suffering of the Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip continues with the collapse of its work system, which was destroyed by the Israeli occupation forces. We have been working for months with very primitive means and tools, which takes much time and effort."