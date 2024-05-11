(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks releases today's Exploring Mining Podcast , featuring a Saturday edition interview with Frank Callaghan, President and CEO of Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (CSE:GCC ) (OTC: GCCFF ).

In this episode, host Cali Van Zant speaks with Frank about the opportunities for the Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine story in Hixon, BC. Franks covers the latest drill results (press release here ), his motto of drilling 7 days a week, and his past success in the area.

Listen to the podcast on Investorideas

Exploring Mining Podcast with Golden Cariboo Resources; The Right Rocks, and the Right time

About Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd.

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. is rediscovering the Cariboo Gold Rush by proceeding with highly targeted drilling and trenching programs on its Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property which is almost fully encircled on 3 of 4 sides by Osisko Development (NSE-ODV/TSXV-ODV). Historically, over 101 placer gold creeks on the 90 km trend from the Cariboo Hudson mine north to the Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property have recorded production and successful placer mining continues to this day.

Golden Cariboo's Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property is 4 km northeast of, and road accessible from, Hixon in central British Columbia. The Project includes the Quesnelle Quartz gold-silver deposit, which was discovered in 1865 in conjunction with placer mining activities. Hixon Creek, which dissects the old workings, is a placer creek which has seen small-scale placer production since the mid-1860s.

