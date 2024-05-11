Toobit Welcomes Otter Space (OTTERSPACE) To Its Spot Trading Platform On May 17, 2024, At 10AM UTC

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Otter Space (OTTERSPACE) for spot trading starting May 17, 2024, at 10AM UTC. As a leading cryptocurrency exchange committed to diversifying our portfolio, Toobit invites you to join it in welcoming a truly unique token into the cosmos of digital trading.

What is OTTERSPACE?

OTTERSPACE is not just a token; it's a mission. It's about building a community on the cutting edge Base, a layer 2 blockchain. But it's more than technology; it's about the cutest otters you can imagine embarking on an interstellar journey. This project combines community, fun, charity, and the pursuit of intelligent life and adventure. OTTERSPACE is more than a digital asset; it's a quest into the unknown, and it might just find its way into your heart.

Token Details:

Launched in April 2024, OTTERSPACE came into existence with a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens-no more, no less. This predetermined supply underscores the project's commitment to stability and trust, as no further tokens will be minted.

Roadmap Highlights:

1 Starts: The otters' adventure began with the full mint of 1 billion tokens, establishing a clear, tax-free path forward.

2 Search for Intelligent Life: OTTERSPACE is making strides in solidifying its social media presence, building awareness far beyond our earthly bounds.

3 Vibes, Lockups, Airdrops: With over 2 million tokens already distributed through airdrops and 60 million tokens locked to ensure project stability, OTTERSPACE is gearing up for an inclusive community engagement.

4 and Community: As the community expands, OTTERSPACE remains committed to philanthropy, focusing on animal charities and habitat preservation.

Trade Otter Space (OTTERSPACE) on Toobit:

Join Toobit on May 17, 2024, at 10 AM UTC, as it welcomes OTTERSPACE to the platform. Experience the power of innovation and sustainability with OTTERSPACE, where every transaction contributes to the growth and stability of the Otter Space. For more information and to start trading Otter Space (OTTERSPACE) on May 17, 2024, at 10 AM UTC, visit Toobit's platform .

About Toobit:

Toobit is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets. Toobit offers a range of trading options, including futures contract trading, spot trading, OTC, and various other modes. Since the platform's inception, its primary focus has been on guaranteeing transparent and fair transactions while ensuring ample market depth and liquidity. Continuously expanding its offerings, Toobit is dedicated to catering to the ever-evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

