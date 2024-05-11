Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets US Congress Delegation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, met at the Ritz-Carlton Doha hotel today, a delegation from Their Excellencies members of the Congress of the friendly United States of America.

The delegation comprised member of House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific, Representative Ami Bera, member of the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation, Representative Salud Carbajal, Democratic Representative Derek Kilmer, member of the Financial Services Committee Juan Vargas, Republican Representative and Chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security Dave Joyce, and the Republican Representative member of the House Committee on Financial Services Lance Gooden on the occasion of their visit to the country.

The meeting discussed Qatar-US close strategic ties and ways to strengthen them, in addition to the developments in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, particularly the joint mediation efforts aimed at ending the war on the Strip, and latest developments in the region.

