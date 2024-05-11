Commercial Bank Wins 'Best Mobile Banking App', 'Best Remittance Service' Awards In Middle East

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking solutions in Qatar, has announced achieving two prestigious MEED – Mena Banking Awards 2024 in the Middle East.

The bank was recognised on a regional level in two categories: 'Best Mobile Banking App' and 'Best Remittance Service'.

Senior executives from Commercial Bank attended the Mena Banking Awarding ceremony held at Kempinski the Boulevard, Dubai, recently accepting these esteemed accolades.

The MEED – Mena Banking Awards 2024 recognises excellence and innovation across the Middle East and North Africa region, making Commercial Bank's dual achievement a testament to its unrivalled performance and groundbreaking contributions to the regional banking landscape.

Commercial Bank's success in both categories underscores its steadfast commitment to pioneering digital solutions and delivering unmatched customer experiences.

The "reimagined" CBQ Mobile App has redefined mobile banking, establishing new benchmarks by providing customers with a seamless, secure, and user-friendly platform to manage their finances effortlessly.

Moreover, the accolade for the 'Best Remittance Service' recognises the Bank's innovative 60-second remittance proposition, which has revolutionised the industry with its remarkable speed and efficiency. This prestigious recognition reaffirms the bank's unwavering dedication to reshaping the remittance landscape and delivering unparalleled service excellence.

Joseph Abraham, Group CEO, Commercial Bank, said,“We are pleased to receive these prestigious MEED – Mena Banking Awards, which reaffirm Commercial Bank's commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital banking solutions. This recognition underscores our dedication to providing our customers with innovative and convenient banking experiences."

Expressing delight at the awards, Shahnawaz Rashid, Commercial Bank's executive general manager and head (Retail Banking), reaffirmed the bank's commitment to enhancing its services to provide an outstanding customer experience saying, "Being recognized for Best Mobile Banking App and Best Remittance Service at the MEED – Mena Banking Awards is a testament to the hard work and innovation of our team. These awards reflect our relentless focus on enhancing customer experience and delivering market-leading digital banking solutions, setting new standards of excellence."

